Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Just Trolled The Falcons So Hard They May Need To Fold

Has anyone changed over the last year more than Bill Belichick?

I mean, he went from being the seemingly always scowling head coach of the Patriots, to being out of a gig, to being pretty good on TV, to dating a 24-year-old, to coaching a college football team all in the span of about 12 months.

The Belichick-issance.

And now, he and that significantly younger gal pal of his — Jordan Hudson — are getting a little more public, and from what we've seen so far, Bill has himself a firecracker.

And that was never more clear than when she rolled up to lunch with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wearing what could be one of the best troll T-shirts in recent memory.

Falcons fans… you may want to look away for this one.

The University of North Carolina's power couple is in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, and there they hit up the NFL Honors, but they also had a lunch date with Goodell.

Check out what she wore for the occasion:

You're eyes do not deceive you. Ms. Hudson is indeed wearing an Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl championship shirt.

But the Falcons never won a Super Bowl…

Exactly.

Of course, it looked like they were going to cruise to victory in Super Bowl LI against Belichick's Patriots, but remember, they blew a 28-3 lead at the half and ended up with one of the collapses in Super Bowl history.

As if that wasn't enough to make Falcons fans want to dive out a window, you may recall that last offseason the Falcons were a rumored landing spot for Belichick, but decided to go with Raheem Morris instead.

And there's another thing people have noticed from this lunch with the Commish. TMZ noticed a ring on her finger that may or may not be an engagement ring.

We'll see how that pans out, but Belichick is already proving himself to be quite the recruiter.