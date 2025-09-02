TCU Ruthlessly Mocks Bill Belichick After Blowing Out North Carolina: WATCH

TCU decided to choose violence after beating UNC.

The Horned Frogs ruined Bill Belichick's college debut by blowing the doors off the Tar Heels to the tune of 48-14.

After nonstop chatter and discussions for months and months about the former Patriots coach, reality set in for fans and the program in Chapel Hill.

Belichick wasn't just bad in his debut. The team was absolutely pathetic.

TCU mocks Bill Belichick after beating UNC.

There are few feelings better in life than twisting the knife into a team's chest after a monster win, and that's exactly what TCU did Monday night. No mercy. No surrender.

The Horned Frogs tweeted a video mocking the outrageous hype surrounding Belichick going to UNC. Turns out being a former NFL coach means next to nothing once the ball is kicked off.

Who could have ever seen that coming? Oh, right, many of us.

You can watch the incredible video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That was hardly the only tweet TCU fired off after the game. The person running the account put on a masterclass on how to ruin someone's day.

I didn't know TCU had this kind of dog in its soul. The Horned Frogs didn't just kick UNC's butt on the field.

The program massacred the Tar Heels off of it as well. Complete and total destruction. Epic on all levels. UNC can now go back to the drawing board with its tail tucked between its legs and, hopefully, the media taking a giant chill pill.

What did you think of the game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.