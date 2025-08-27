Bill Belichick And Girlfriend Jordon Hudson File For Outrageous Trademark For Their New Jewelry Brand

Belichick is getting dragged into the jewelry business, it appears.

The year is 2018, and Bill Belichick just won his sixth Super Bowl coaching the New England Patriots. I turn to you and say, "You know, in about six years, Belichick is going to be out of the league and filing trademarks for a jewelry business with his 20-something-year-old girlfriend." How do you react? Laugh, hit me squarely in the face, maybe both?

Both reactions would be justified, but they wouldn't take away from the fact that what I said would be true.

According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Belichick and his girlfriend (and assistant) Jordon Hudson, have filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for "GOLD DIGGER" with the intention of launching a jewelry brand.

The company that filed the trademark, TCE Rights Management LLC, lists Hudson as a manager.

Hudson has been accused by the masses of being a gold digger, given the fact that she is 24 and Belichick is 73, although the two have been dating since at least June 2024.

Darren Rovell and Cllct reports that TCE Rights Management LLC filed 17 trademark applications earlier this year, including:

Chapel Bill

Belestrator

Trail of Salty Tears

No Days Off

The Belichick Way

While Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend filing for trademarks for a jewelry brand launch is stunning in its own right, what may be most telling is the fact that the filing was made on Aug. 25, just seven days before Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels begin their college football season against TCU.