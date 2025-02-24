Bill Belichick Casually Throws Shade At Jets Over Team's Quarterback Woes

Just because Bill Belichick has left the NFL doesn't mean he has to play nice with the New York Jets.

During a recent appearance on the Let's Go! podcast, North Carolina's new head football coach was asked, "How do you find an NFL quarterback?"

Belichick responded: "Well, you might take a look at the ones that the Jets have released. Geno Smith and Sam Darnold, they’ve done pretty well."

Ouch. The truth hurts, though!

Smith (2013) and Darnold (2018) were considered draft busts for the Jets. They both bounced around to multiple teams before settling into their current situations. But Smith is now a two-time Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks, while Darnold earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season when taking over the starting quarterback job for the Minnesota Vikings.

Maybe that's good news for Aaron Rodgers, who was recently released by the Jets after two seasons.

Of course, Belichick has his own history with Gang Green.

Belichick spent 1997-1999 as an assistant coach with the Jets before being promoted to head coach to replace the legendary Bill Parcells. But Belichick resigned after just one day and headed to New England — where he proceeded to dominate the Jets (and the rest of the league) for two decades.

Belichick won six Super Bowls during his 24-year tenure with the Patriots, while the Jets had six total playoff wins during that same time period.