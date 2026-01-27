Bill Belichick Shockingly Snubbed As First-Ballot Hall Of Famer, Sports World Reacts

Players, media, and legends erupted in disbelief as Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub stunned football.

Boy, did the voters in Canton blow this one.

The NFL has a full-blown controversy on its hands after revealing Tuesday that six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill freakin’ Belichick was not included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Really, not since "Dances With Wolves" beat "Goodfellas" for Best Picture have we seen voters drop the ball quite like this.

READ: Bill Belichick Hall Of Fame Snub Divides Selectors Amid A Call For Dissenters To ID Themselves

Despite a body of work unmatched in league history — built on two decades of dominance in New England, record-setting postseason success, and an era-defining Patriots dynasty — Belichick failed to earn first-ballot induction.

What has the football world come to?

That’s what some of the biggest names in the sport are hollering as they wait for answers — nay, the names of the voters — behind this all-time low in Canton.

From Patrick Mahomes to Pat McAfee and even LeBron James, a flurry of reactions poured in after news dropped of Belichick’s stunning snub.

The omission sparked immediate backlash inside the selection room.

OutKick’s Senior NFL Writer Armando Salguero, who formally presented Belichick to the committee, voiced his disbelief.

"I presented Bill Belichick in the coach sub-committee meeting that moved him forward to the full committee, and I presented him to the full committee," Salguero noted on X.

He continued, "I am stunned, disappointed, and disagree deeply with the at least 11 selectors who didn’t vote for him for the HOF Class of 2026."

ESPN later reported that some of the Patriots’ controversies under Belichick could have played a factor among voters.

Ex-NFL exec Bill Polian was name-dropped as a potential leader of such dissent against Bill, though conflicting reports have arisen.

The resistance reportedly traces back to lingering resentment from the mid-2000s, with some selectors using the ballot as a final reckoning for Spygate and Deflategate.

Even then, how does Bill not get in? Not even recent disappointments in Chapel Hill could knock Belichick off his perch of NFL royalty.

As the committee debated old grievances, the football world reacted with disbelief.

Pat McAfee was in pure disbelief.

"Bill Belichick is officially not a first ballot Pro Football Hall Of Famer… read that sentence again. Bill Belichick.. Bill Belichick could be in conversations for Coach AND GM and he isn’t a first ballot Hall Of Famer in the PRO FOOTBALL Hall Of Fame."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed the shock.

"Insane… don’t even understand how this could be possible."

Even the misinformed LeBron James smelled something funny.

"Man there's no way I read that right! Right? Ain't no WAY Bill Belichick ain't 1st Ballot HOF!! That's IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL!"

JJ Watt suggested the announcement felt unreal.

"I can’t be reading this right. This has to be some knock-off Hall of Fame or something, it can’t be the actual NFL Hall of Fame. There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer."

Cowboys legend Jimmy Johnson framed the decision as indefensible.

"This is just WRONG ..#2 winning ALL TIME…more Super Bowls than anyone unimaginable # of division championships…lot of small jealous voters."

Gerald McCoy called for transparency, demanding accountability from the voters.

"The voters have to not remain anonymous anymore. We need an explanation for why Bill Belichick one of the greatest coaches ever of any level of any sport with 8 SB’s is not a first ballot HOF’er……… No explanation will be valid but I need to know. I’m sorry man!! This insane!"

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter later shared a text from an NFL executive questioning the logic behind the vote.

"The 10+ people that didn’t vote for BB should be exposed. WTF. This is crazy."

Already, Polian has been cast as public enemy No. 1, and it'll be tough to get that stink off.

More reactions to the devastating snub followed.

REACTIONS:

