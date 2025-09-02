Social Media Reacts To Bill Belichick's Disastrous Debut At UNC As Tar Heels Get Shellacked By TCU

Monday's contest between TCU and North Carolina wasn't just Bill Belichick's debut as the head coach of the Tar Heels, but it was also the first college football game the 73-year-old has ever coached. While things got off to a perfect start for his UNC squad, they quickly went downhill, and the Heels never turned things back around.

North Carolina marched down the field in just seven plays on the opening possession of the game to take a 7-0 lead courtesy of a Caleb Hood touchdown. The Tar Heels' opening drive went 83 yards, but the offense would only pick up 139 total yards from that point forward.

While the UNC offense looked less than motivated after its opening-drive touchdown, it was the Heels' defense that was truly abysmal, giving up 542 yards, including 258 yards on the ground, in what turned into a mighty comfortable 48-14 win for the Horned Frogs.

Given the scoreline, the celebrities in attendance in Chapel Hill, Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson getting plenty of airtime, and the veteran head coach losing his mind on the sideline, social media had a field day reacting to everything that unfolded.

Social Media Reaction To Belichick's Nightmare Debut At UNC

Some will say it's too easy and too early to overreact to North Carolina and Belichick laying an egg after just one game, but things don't exactly get easier for the Tar Heels throughout the season when ACC play gets underway.

Next up for the Tar Heels is a trip to Charlotte, and if the Tar Heels leave that contest without a 1-1 record, we could be looking at one of the greatest, fastest-lit dumpster fires in the history of college football.