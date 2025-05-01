No Offseason: Bill Belichick Drama Isn’t Going Away, While Shedeur Sanders Embracing First Week With Browns

This has been a week that will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come in college athletics. The ongoing drama with Bill Belichick has certainly caught the attention of the country, while conversations surrounding Shedeur Sanders have gone overboard since his NFL Draft slide.

All of this, along with the transfer portal and upcoming House settlement, has certainly made it clear that there is no offseason in football.

Unfortunately for North Carolina, we aren't talking about the upcoming season for Bill Belichick, and this is obviously starting to rub folks in Chapel Hill the wrong way, thanks to headlines surrounding Jordon Hudson's relationship with the Tar Heels head coach.

And while there is drama that feels like some sort of horrible daytime soap-opera that airs every morning on your local television, it's not as if this story involving Belichick is going away anytime soon.

It doesn't matter how many statements you put out, or screenshots that are posted on social media, folks inside the North Carolina athletic department are not thrilled with this coverage, and nor should they be.

North Carolina Didn’t Sign Up For Bill Belichick/Jordon Hudson Drama

Do you think the athletic director, Bubba Cunningham, thought this was going to be the way in which the Bill Belichick era at North Carolina started? Obviously, the answer to that question is an emphatic NO.

While we should be talking about how the Tar Heels did in the transfer portal, or what the expectations for this team look like coming out of spring practice, we are currently discussing the relationship between the head coach and his girlfriend.

Oh, and don't blame the media for trying to unravel this story. It's not our fault that the most polarizing coach in college football, outside of Deion Sanders, is doing interviews with different outlets to discuss his upcoming book, with his girlfriend acting as if she's producing a reality show. News flash, Jordon Hudson, you are not supposed to be part of the North Carolina football story. But unfortunately, she has decided to insert herself into the professional life of Bill Belichick, which doesn't feel as if it will end well. At least right now.

I've covered plenty of coaches who have significant others who like the spotlight, but they usually take care of things outside the public view. And, they certainly don't put their spouse, or boyfriend, in an uncomfortable spot. But, if Bill Belichick thought this was heading down the wrong path, which it is, he should keep Jordon Hudson out of the spotlight, no matter how many followers on social media she is trying to gain off the back of the legendary head coach.

You didn’t see Nick Saban's wife, Ms. Terry, putting her husband in uncomfortable positions during his time coaching college football. No, she was part of the team, and helped Saban build Alabama into a dynasty. But, she didn’t do it for the spotlight, which is usually how a coach's wife handles her business, knowing that she is not the story.

Do you honestly think this young lady, Jordon Hudson, is worried about ‘bad press’ right now? Come on, she's profiting off this nonsense, while also being the CEO of ‘Belichick Productions’.

North Carolina needs to somehow shift the focus back to football, and that might mean some tough decisions are made in terms of how to handle this situation. Oh, and this is not going away, judging by the number of FOIA requests that have been filed through North Carolina. As we head towards ACC Spring meetings, followed by Media Days this summer, Belichick can try to deflect questions all he wants, but this story will follow him into the 2025 season.

If he wins, fans will move past this offseason nonsense. But if he doesn't, I hope Bill Belichick decided to rent a house in North Carolina, and not purchase one.

Shedeur Sanders Handles His First Week On The Job In Cleveland

The former Colorado quarterback was the talk of the NFL Draft this past week, and rightfully so. After his slide over the weekend, the conversation shifted between his race and actual talent on the field.

While some will try to make you think that this had to do with the color of his skin, it really came down to his on-field production at Colorado, along with the spectacle that came with drafting a talented quarterback. As I wrote earlier in the week, if Shedeur Sanders got rid of the cameras that followed his every move, this would make life easier for him with the Browns.

The veteran players currently on the Browns roster need to know that Shedeur can be the leader of the organization, and not the guy who you watched on YouTube every week. The reality is that Sanders has a fantastic opportunity to be the starting quarterback next season, at some point. But to get there, he has to embrace the professional culture that comes with being the face of an organization.

Guess what? He has that ability, and Shedeur has a lot of people rooting for his success, myself included. But, the job of an NFL quarterback is to also embrace the community in which you play, which he is starting to do this week in Cleveland by surprising young students at a local school. The kids were obviously thrilled he stopped by.

This will obviously be a fascinating story to follow, and one that could have a storybook ending once his NFL career ends. But right now, it's all about endearing himself to the team, and the veterans who currently play for the Cleveland Browns. If he can do that, and handle his business off the field, then the sky is the limit for Shedeur Sanders in the NFL.

This has clearly been a whirlwind week, and we just kicked off the month of May.

While we might be five months away from kickoff in college football and the NFL, it's become more apparent each year that there is no offseason in sports.