Bill Belichick Isn't Going To Coach The New York Jets Because He Feels A Certain Way About Ownership

When this NFL season is over, the New York will likely go looking for a new head coach after firing coach Robert Saleh last week.

And maybe interim coach Jeff Ulbrich gets an interview, and maybe he doesn't, but the Jets are likely to cast a wide net in their search for their next head coach.

But it seems pretty certain they're not going to be interviewing Bill Belichick.

Belichick: ‘Not A Big Jets Fan’

And Belichick is absolutely fine with that.

That was made clear Monday night to anyone watching the Manningcast broadcast of the game between the Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Belichick, who is out of the coaching profession now after being fired by the Patriots last season, wants to get back in during the 2025 head coach hiring cycle. He's still chasing Don Shula as the winningest coach of all time and desperately wants to catch the legend.

But he's clearly not interested in the only job that is currently open.

"You know, Peyton, Eli," Belichick said on the broadcast, "I'm not a big Jets fan, in case you don't know that.

"I like Fireman Ed, but that's it."

Belichick Didn't Like Saleh Firing

Belichick, it seems, was not in agreement with Jets owner Woody Johnson firing Saleh five games into his fourth season with the club.

"Coach Saleh did a good job with that program," Belichick said. "I mean, he brought in a culture, a level of toughness and competitiveness. Unfortunately, the offense hasn't been what … a lot of quarterbacks last year."

So Belichick thought the move by Johnson to get rid of a coach whose record is 20-36 (.357 winning percentage) was premature.

"That's kind of what it's been there at the Jets," Belichick said. "They've barely won over 30 percent in the last 10 years so, you know, the owner being the owner, [it's] ready, fire, aim."

Dislike Between Johnson and Belichick

And there it is: A shot right across the bow of, not just the franchise, but the franchise ownership.

There's apparently no love lost there by Belichick and no one really knows why.

Some reports have speculated the ire goes back to January of 2000 when Belichick ascended to the Jets head coach job after Bill Parcells retired from the team.

Belichick had worked under Parcells as the team's assistant head coach and defensive coordinator from 1997-1999. And he was promised the head coaching position after Parcells left.

But for whatever reason, Belichick turned his planned introductory press conference with the Jets into a resignation press conference in which he spelled out reasons for not wanting the job.

Issues Dating Back To 2000?

Johnson had already agreed to purchase the club in January of 2000, but the sale had not yet closed.

Some have speculated Johnson had signaled he wasn't going to give Belichick as much power as the coach wanted. Others have reported that Belichick didn't like the hands-on ownership style Johnson was apparently suggesting he'd have.

But that only explains why Belichick quit. Not why he has such apparent distaste for Jets and Johnson.

That distaste, by the way, extended for decades to the point where he advised former assistant Eric Mangini not to accept the Jets coaching job.

It was a job Belichick had held twice – before Parcells arrived and after he retired – without ever coaching a game.

"I was the head coach of the Jets twice," Belichick joked on the Manningcast. "I was the head coach before Parcells came there. And I was the head coach after Bill resigned. Undefeated. Unscored on. My career as coach of the Jets? It is ublemished."

And it is likely going to stay that way.