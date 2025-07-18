Bill Belichick Docuseries Reportedly Coming To Hulu. Will Jordon Hudson Make An Appearance?

Will Jordon Hudson get final approval over the new Hulu series following North Carolina's Bill Belichick?

It turns out we are getting a behind-the-scenes look at Bill Belichick's first season at North Carolina, and most likely a few appearances from girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

After the fallout with the folks that produce the ‘Hard Knocks’ series, Front Office Sports was the first to report that Hulu will be releasing a docuseries on the Tar Heels head coach, along with the University of North Carolina football program.

The change in streaming platforms occurred when producers of the Hard Knocks franchise pulled out of filming after Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, reportedly caused a number of problems with creative issues that forced HBO to halt production.

While there is not a name for the new show yet, it is interesting to see Disney-owned Hulu get into the college athletics game with this new docuseries.

Now, after the past six months in Chapel Hill, and the news that has followed Belichick thanks to his relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, there will be plenty of intrigue about how much air time Hudson receives, if any.

There is also the question as to what type of access North Carolina will give to the production team, and who has creative control over the final cut.

The legendary NFL coach is entering his first season at the helm of a college football team, which has made for an entertaining situation at North Carolina, with ACC Media Days upcoming next week.

As we inch closer to the start of football, hopefully this series will deliver plenty of entertaining moments, and I imagine a few cringe-worthy situations if they dive into the CBS interview, along with other reporting that has transpired over the past six months.

This should be an interesting look at the life of Bill Belichick at North Carolina, if Jordon Hudson approves.