Bill Belichick Hosts Donald Trump On Podcast But Fails To Ask The Most Important Question

Donald Trump and Bill Belichick have known and appreciated each other for a long time because both like winners and both are pretty big winners in their own right.

So it made sense that Belichick would host his friend, the former President of the United States on his Let's Go! podcast – even on election eve.

Trump: Election More Exciting Than Football

And let's get to the most political moment of the talk first: Trump was asked about his feelings on the election's outcome and what he's facing.

"You know, we're up against a system," he said. "I don't view her as a candidate. I view the Democratic Party as a system. It's a system.

"It's just the way it is. And it's very interesting to watch. And let's see if I can take down that system. I did it once very successfully.

"I hate to say it, coach, but this is more exciting than any football game. This is big stuff. And it's going to be very interesting, hopefully a very interesting outcome."

Trump: Sports Unites Us

The most inspiring moment of the conversation was when Trump was talking about what sports accomplishes for the country – for all of us.

"Sports really brings people together," he said. "And you learn about people. We learn about them, and they learn about us, and they learn how to live life.

"I learned a lot from things in sports. You know, it's mostly the golf stuff, little tennis, but the golf stuff … You have to be able to handle pressure. There are people that can't play in."

Yes, Trump loves golf because he believes it is a great test of a person's competitive spirit.

"I'm 78," Trump said, "…but the fairways have no idea how old the person is as you hit the ball down the middle of the fairway."

PGA And LIV Golf On Their Own

On the subject of golf, Trump was asked if he's going to intervene in merger negotiations between the PGA and LIV Golf.

"Well, I'm going to really work on other things, to be honest with you," he admitted. "I'm going to have bigger problems than that. But I do think we should have one [primary] tour, and they should have the best players on that tour."

Trump is close to both Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. He was asked which one will win their Netflix event match later this month.

And Trump didn't pick either because, well, he's a good politician and isn't picking between two guys who have endorsed him.

Interestingly, this 25-minute conversation did not include perhaps the most important sports question of our time and one of Trump's top campaign issues.

Belichick, Gray Blow Big Question

Neither Belichick nor co-host Jim Gray asked Trump about having biological men in women's sports.

Trump has promised to sign an executive action to prevent such meetings in competitions. But the two hosts totally whiffed on the subject – probably on purpose.

Belichick did ask Trump's opinion on the effect of NIL payments and other payments to student athletes today. Belichick, close friends with Nick Saban, shares the opinion college sports becoming semi-pro is not a great move.

Trump doesn't believe college sports will look the same in a decade.

"With this going on? No, not really," Trump said. "I don't think the coach thinks so, either. It's not going to be the same. You're going to have some rich athletes. You'll probably have some schools go to the top. I think that's why a great coach that happened to be at Alabama left."

Trump Hates New NFL Kickoff

Trump, in case you didn't know, hates the NFL's dynamic kickoff. And Belichick isn't a fan either.

"That thing looks weird to me," Trump said. "…I think it hurts the game. I think when you have something good, you don't change it. And I don't see why it's safer.I looked at that a few weeks ago when I saw it for the first time, I said, 'What the hell are they doing to football?"

Belichick echoed Trump's sentiment.

"I don't like those kind of changes, either," Belichick said. "I think we have a great game and try to keep it as much like football that we all know is possible. And keep pro football similar to college football."

Belichick and Gray asked Trump if there should be more support or "supportive measures" to ensure equitable pay across sports leagues?

Basically, they wanted to know if the gulf between the NBA and WNBA salaries should shrink.

Ah yes, let's ask the capitalist if he wants to grant welfare to certain sports to prop up their salary structures.

Trump: Caitlin Clark ‘Incredible’

"Well," Trump said, "you'd like to do that, but it's a very complicated thing, you know, it's a very unusual thing to do. [Caitlin Clarke], she's incredible, by the way. I watched too. I think she's incredible."

Trump compared Clark to Tiger Woods when he first burst onto the scene.

But getting back to the point of paying male and female athletes, such as those in the NBA and WNBA the same salary…

"It's just what the market will bear," Trump said. "…You got to rely on the market. You can't go in and just say, ‘Well, we’re going to break this contract because this person did well.' "