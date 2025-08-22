Bill Belichick Gives Absurd Answer About Differences Between NFL And CFB

Belichick thought he didn't have enough authority to get his team to succeed with the Patriots.

UNC Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick is usually tight-lipped when he talks to the media. But he gave reporters a doozy when asked about the difference between the NFL and college football.

In just 10 days , Belichick will be the head coach of a college football team for the first time in his illustrious career when UNC takes on TCU . That means that for the past several months, he’s been getting acquainted with the ins and outs of college football.

Belichick has accordingly noticed that there are several things that are different at the college level as opposed to the NFL, where he dominated for two decades with the Patriots (had to work that in there, I’m a New England fan). One of the differences he noted, which he discussed in an interview with the Boston Globe, was used as a swipe against his former NFL bosses.

"There's no owner, there's no owner's son, there's no cap, everything that goes with the marketing and everything else, which I'm all for that," Belichick said . "But it's way less of what it was at that level. Generic NFL teams, you have the owner, president, general manager, personnel director, college director, pro director, cap guy, some other consultant, then head coach. I'd say when we had our best years in New England, we had fewer people and more of a direct vision. And as that expanded, it became harder to be successful."

That was a dig at none other than Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan. While it would indicate that the Krafts were overbearing in their oversight of Belichick, its completely disingenuous.

Belichick had all the authority he needed to assemble a roster to his fashion. He was the general manager and head coach, making all the draft decisions and trades he wanted. Furthermore, he was the guy who signed off on signing Mac Jones , despite rumors that Kraft told Belichick to draft him.

New England was Belichick’s ship, and he was the unquestioned captain. He had all the license he needed to make the Patriots successful, and all he could do was get one winning season and no playoff wins in his final four years .

Maybe things will be different in UNC with the different structure. But he’s going to hear it if he has anything less than a bowl game-winning season.