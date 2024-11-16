Bill Belichick Wants To Make An NFL Comeback: Report

Legendary National Football League head coach Bill Belichick hasn't been out of coaching for long, but he's already ready to make a comeback.

A new report from The Athletic's Dianna Rossini says that despite his newfound success as a football analyst, Belichick wants to return to the sidelines. "Coaching is in his blood; he wants this," Russini's source said.

Bill Cowher agreed, telling Richard Deitsch on his " Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch " show that he believes Belichick will return to coaching.

"I think Bill will go back to coaching. I really do," Cowher said this week. "But I also think he’s getting more and more comfortable as a broadcaster.

"I think Bill’s got the bug. But he’s getting better and better as a broadcaster and he’s getting plenty of practice. He’s on every different platform! Practice is not a problem with Bill."

Bill Belichick Apparently Already Bored With Retirement

Belichick had seemed to be enjoying his newfound free time with girlfriend Jordan Isabella, even dressing up in costume for Halloween.

His work as an analyst has also been widely praised, an unsurprising turn of events considering that few people on earth know football like Belichick does. And at 72-years-old, it'd be easy to continue that work and the accompanying lack of stress.

But competitive, successful people aren't typically satisfied sitting on the sidelines. There's little doubt that Belichick fits that mold. And as always with the NFL, it's a near certainty that there will be plenty of openings.

The Chicago Bears could move on from Matt Eberflus, the Jaguars could do the same with Doug Pederson. The Dallas Cowboys' disastrous season could cost Mike McCarthy his job too. Obviously, Belichick's return to the NFL would require interest on both sides. But for a team hoping to make a quick turnaround, it might be tough to pass up someone with the greatest NFL resume ever.