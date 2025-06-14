BIG3 Fight Between Dwight Howard, Lance Stephenson Spills Into Crowd: WATCH

The two former NBA legends mix it up and get ejected in league opener for both teams.

What happens when Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson cross paths on the basketball court? Nothing good, apparently.

The two ex-NBA stars were playing in a BIG3 game on Saturday, with Howard suiting up for the LA Riot and Stephenson for Miami 305. During a dead-ball timeout underneath the basket, the two started jawing at each other.

But the interaction didn’t end in just words. After a few seconds of talking, Howard started shoving Stephenson.

Never one to back down, Stephenson pushed back, and Howard tried to bodyslam him while coaches attempted to separate the two players. Eventually, the fight got so intense, they crashed into a crowd of fans sitting courtside before eventually getting pulled apart.

Both players were ejected.

This was the first time each team appeared in the fledgling basketball league, and they certainly made quite the impression in Miami 305's 50-44 victory.

Howard played for seven teams over nearly two decades in the NBA. He was a shot-blocking machine who had his best years with the Orlando Magic, the team that drafted him, and won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephenson played for eight teams in 10 years, spending seven seasons with the Indiana Pacers . Statistically, he wasn’t nearly the player Howard was, but he was nonetheless one of the most popular due to his colorful personality on the court.



The two teams do not play again in the regular season but could meet in the playoffs. If they do when the stakes are higher, things could get interesting in a hurry.