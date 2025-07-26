Here’s How The SEC Benefits From Its Football Conference Scheduling

Who has it tougher in non-conference between the SEC and the Big Ten?

Debates in the past few weeks, if not months, in college football have revolved around the differences and importance of scheduling between the Big Ten and SEC.

SEC players and coaches during their media availability pointedly said that there's nothing that can compare to the rigors of an SEC schedule. That other conferences simply couldn't compare, and that as a result, the SEC deserves more playoff spots. This debate came up during last year's College Football Playoff selection process, when the Indiana Hoosiers got in with one loss ahead of three-loss teams like Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Despite the SEC's poor performance in the playoff and bowl season in general, particularly against the Big Ten and Notre Dame, those complaints haven't stopped.

Big Ten coaches shot back at their media days, with Indiana's Curt Cignetti saying he followed an "SEC scheduling" philosophy. James Franklin from Penn State said the Big Ten made a huge mistake going to nine conference games while the SEC plays eight. Washington's Jedd Fisch compared the SEC's penchant for playing FCS teams in November to the NFL playing CFL teams late in the season.

Still, what does the difference between conference games, nine vs. eight, actually mean in practice? We compared the two schedules to make it more obvious.

Yes, The SEC Does Have Scheduling Advantage Over The Big Ten

To start, here's the full list of non-conference schedules for the Big Ten.

Illinois

vs. Western Illinois (FBS)

at Duke (Power 4)

vs. Western Michigan (FBS)

Indiana

vs. Old Dominion (FBS)

vs. Kennesaw State (FCS)

vs. Indiana State (FCS)

Iowa

vs. UAlbany (FCS)

at Iowa State (Power 4)

vs. Massachusetts (FBS)

Maryland

vs. Florida Atlantic (FBS)

vs. NIU (FBS)

vs. Towson (FCS)

Michigan

vs. New Mexico (FBS)

at Oklahoma (Power 4)

vs. Central Michigan (FBS)

Minnesota

vs. Buffalo (FBS)

vs. Northwestern State (FCS)

at Cal (Power 4)

Michigan State

vs. Western Michigan (FBS)

vs. Boston College (FBS)

vs. Youngstown State (FCS)

Nebraska

at Cincinnati (Power 4)

vs. Akron (FBS)

vs. Houston Christian (FCS)

Northwestern

at Tulane (FBS)

vs. Western Illinois (FBS)

vs. Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)

Oregon

vs. Montana State (FCS)

vs. Oklahoma State (Power 4)

vs. Oregon State (Pac-12)

Ohio State

vs. Texas (Power 4)

vs. Grambling State (FCS)

vs. Ohio (FBS)

Penn State

vs. Nevada (FBS)

vs. FIU (FBS)

vs. Villanova (FCS)

Purdue

vs. Ball State (FBS)

vs. Southern Illinois (FCS)

at Notre Dame (Independent)

Rutgers

vs. Ohio (FBS)

vs. Miami (OH) (FBS)

vs. Norfolk State (FCS)

UCLA

vs. Utah (Power 4)

at UNLV (FBS)

vs. New Mexico (FBS)

USC

vs. Missouri State (FBS)

vs. Georgia Southern (FBS)

at Notre Dame (Independent)

Washington

vs. Colorado State (FBS)

vs. UC Davis (FCS)

at Washington State (Pac-12)

Wisconsin

vs. Miami (OH) (FBS)

vs. Middle Tennessee State (FBS)

at Alabama (Power 4)

All told, between the 18 teams in the conference, there are 13 games against Power 4 Conference teams, Notre Dame, or Pac-12 schools OSU and WSU. There are 28 other games against teams in the FBS, and 13 games against FCS schools. So 41 of the 54 non-conference games come against FBS programs, including teams in top-level conferences. With few exceptions, USC at Notre Dame being one, they come in the first three weeks of the season, with the rest of the season being conference games.

So for each team, there's an average of 0.7 games against Power 4 teams, 0.7 games against FCS programs, and 1.5 games against non-Power 4 FBS teams. Then the nine conference games against other Big Ten teams.

And here's the SEC schedules to compare

Alabama

at Florida State (Power 4)

vs. Louisiana-Monroe (FBS)

vs. Wisconsin (Power 4)

vs. Eastern Illinois (FCS - Nov. 22)

Arkansas

vs. Alabama A&M (FCS)

vs. Arkansas State (FBS)

at Memphis (FBS)

vs. Notre Dame (Independent)

Auburn

at Baylor (Power 4)

vs. Ball State (FBS)

vs. South Alabama (FBS)

vs. Mercer (FCS - Nov. 22)

Florida

vs. Long Island (FCS)

vs. USF (FBS)

at Miami (Power 4)

vs. Florida State (Power 4)

Georgia

Marshall (FBS)

Austin Peay (FCS)

vs. Charlotte (FBS - Nov. 22)

Georgia Tech (FBS)

Kentucky

vs. Toledo (FBS)

vs. Eastern Michigan (FBS)

vs. Tennessee Tech (FCS - Nov. 22)

at Louisville (Power 4)

LSU

at Clemson (Power 4)

Louisiana Tech (FBS)

Southeastern Louisiana (FCS)

Western Kentucky (FBS - Nov. 22)

Ole Miss

Georgia State - (FBS)

Tulane (FBS)

Washington State (Pac 12)

The Citadel (FCS - Nov. 8)

Mississippi State

at Southern Miss (FBS)

vs. Arizona State (Power 4)

vs. Alcorn State (FCS)

vs. Northern Illinois (FBS)

Missouri

vs. Central Arkansas (FCS)

vs. Kansas (Power 4)

vs. UL-Lafayette (FBS)

vs. UMass (FBS)

Oklahoma

vs. Illinois State (FCS)

vs. Michigan (Power 4)

at Temple (FBS)

vs. Kent State (FBS)

South Carolina

Virginia Tech (Power 4)

vs. South Carolina State (FCS)

vs. Coastal Carolina (FBS - Nov. 22)

vs. Clemson (Power 4)

Tennessee

Syracuse (Power 4)

vs. East Tennessee State (FCS)

vs. UAB (FBS)

New Mexico State (FBS - Nov. 15)

Texas

at Ohio State (Power 4)

vs. San Jose State (FBS)

vs. UTEP (FBS)

vs. Sam Houston (FCS)

Texas A&M

vs. UTSA (FBS)

vs. Utah State (FBS)

at Notre Dame (independent)

vs. Stamford (FCS - Nov. 22)

Vanderbilt

vs. Charleston Southern (FCS)

at Virginia Tech (Power 4)

vs. Georgia State (FBS)

vs. Utah State (FBS)

There are 18 games against Power 4 conference schools or Notre Dame, 16 games against FCS schools, and 30 games against other FBS programs. Then eight games in conference. Oh, and nine of the 16 teams have scheduled either an FCS or low-level FBS team in November.

All told, the SEC plays 146 games against Power 4 conference level teams, including conference games. That's an average of just over 9 per team.

The Big Ten plays 175 games against Power 4 conference level teams, or an average of just under 10 per team. There are no FCS or low-level FBS games in November. It's impossible for Big Ten teams to schedule four home non-conference games like Missouri. While plenty scheduled three, it's not possible to get to four.

This isn't to say that SEC schedules, especially at an individual level, can't or won't be harder than any number of Big Ten teams, but as a whole, the SEC gives itself nearly one fewer Power-4 level game per team. That almost certainly means fewer losses, as a whole, leading to higher rankings, higher perceived strength of record and overall conference strength.

Not to mention the soft advantages of significantly less travel. USC plays two road games in Indiana, one in Illinois, one in Nebraska, and one in Oregon. Florida, by contrast, plays eight of 12 games in the state of Florida. Their longest road trip is to Texas A&M, with the other three road games being in Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky.

That makes a big difference. And it's why the SEC is so reluctant to change. They don't have to, they have built-in advantages, and it pays off. Must be nice.