Big Ten Releases Embarrassing 'Championship Trifecta' Shirt

Things have been looking up for the Big Ten conference for the last few years in college football.

After seeing the sport be dominated by the SEC for the better part of two decades, the Big Ten has made a ferocious comeback and, as of right now, are undoubtedly the top dogs in the game.

It started with Michigan in 2023, when the Wolverines ended the SEC's stranglehold on college football.

Then, Ohio State and, most recently, Indiana, staked their claim among college football's elites, making it three national championships in a row.

To commemorate this joyous occasion for the conference, the Big Ten has just released what I can only describe as an abomination to college football and the fashion industry at large.

"Big-Ten. Big-Ten. Big-Ten."

Man, it just doesn't have the same ring to it as chanting "S-E-C" in a packed stadium.

Listen, I am a Florida Gator fan, which means I have something of an SEC bias myself, but it was embarrassing when Arkansas fans were chanting those three letters after another Bama natty, and it's equally embarrassing knowing some Purdue fan is going to be rocking this shirt and spouting off about Big Ten supremacy.

On one hand, I understand conference pride.

In college football specifically, how good your conference is directly correlates to your strength of schedule and whether the committee deems you a worthy participant in the College Football Playoff.

But taking things to enough of a tribal level where you're walking around wearing another team's championship apparel complete with their logo emblazoned on your chest is a bridge too far.

It would appear I'm not alone, as several of the fine folks on X took the Big Ten to task for their new championship shirts.

This is on par with the NFL-Stranger Things crossover shirts at Target or the league shield hat Rob Lowe was rocking a few years back (though Rob Lowe can make anything look good, so we will let that one slide).

If you are a fan of a Big Ten team and are caught wearing this shirt, your team should be relegated to the MAC for a year, no questions asked.

Conference pride comes before conference fall. So, don't buy the shirt, folks!