When Two Beers Cost More Than A Big Ten Championship Ticket: A CFP Conundrum In The Making | Trey Wallace

Are you interested in attending the Big Ten championship game this weekend in Indianapolis that will pit Oregon versus Penn State? Judging by the ticket prices to get into the game, it will cost more to purchase a beer inside the stadium than it will to actually get in.

We knew this could be a problem for the Big Ten once Ohio State lost to Michigan this past weekend, which led to Penn State getting the bid over the Buckeyes. From there, ticket prices plummeted.

Right now, you can get into the conference title game for just $17, according to Stubhub. Yes you read that right. Concession prices will set you back further than an actual ticket to the game, which also has to do with the upcoming college football playoff.

The problem for most of these conference title games is that the teams participating are already in the playoff, except for the ACC championship. Also, add the fact that Oregon fans would have to travel across the country for a weekend in Indianapolis, while also knowing that they will have to pay for playoff tickets, along with travel around the holiday season.

Put all of this together, and you're going to have trouble selling tickets to a game that seemingly does nothing for your playoff standings. At worst, Oregon losing would have them hosting a game in the first round, while Penn State would get the automatic bye.

The fact is that if Ohio State were playing in this game, there wouldn't be thousands of tickets on the secondary market right now. But, thanks to Michigan winning, it threw a wrench into the local Indianapolis economy.

Right now, according to Expedia, you can get a room near Lucas Oil Stadium for just $275 a night, which is a steal for conference title weekend.

How Much Are Tickets For Conference Title Games? A CFP Conundrum

Well, as you would guess, the SEC championship is the highest priced ticket heading into the weekend. Just to get in, you will pay $116 for seats in the upper-deck. For the ACC championship, tickets are going for $42 a piece, which should be worrisome for conference officials since Clemson is a participant.

Yes, SMU will have a good contingent of fans making the trip to Charlotte this weekend, but not enough to fill the empty seats that will most likely be visible on television Saturday night.

As for the Big 12 championship, it's going to cost around the same, with tickets going for $38 right now to attend the game at ‘Jerry’s World' in Dallas, Texas.

Obviously, there isn't a solution to this problem right now for the conferences. It's just not logical for some fans to spend money on traveling to these games if they also want to attend the college football playoff.

So, if you're within driving distance of Indianapolis, you'll certainly be able to afford a few beers along with a fun matchup between Penn State and Oregon.

How Will Conference Title Games Be Affected In The Future?

One has to wonder how much of an impact the college football playoff is going to have on these conference title games. As we've heard over the past few days, even participating in the game could present a problem for teams in the running for a playoff spot.

While the vague threats from head coaches across the country haven't fallen on deaf ears, it's not hard to imagine teams not putting as much emphasis on the league title game compared to years past, if it will hurt them in mid-December.

We heard this from SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee on Wednesday, when he discussed the predicament the Mustangs are in right now regarding the ACC title game and a spot in the playoff. Unfortunately for his team, CFP chair Warde Manuel has tip-toed around the topic of a conference title game participant dropping out of the Top-12 if they were to lose.

This was a major point of concern for Lashlee, and he didn’t hold back when asked what the future may hold.

"If our team all got Covid today and didn’t play, we're in," Rhett Lashlee noted. "We're in, right? We don't have a data point to drop us below anybody that's behind us. I think if you open that door you’ll see a lot of people do a lot of crazy things. Yes.

"We're not going to. We're gonna go play in Charlotte and we're gonna go try to compete for a championship because it's the right thing to do. That's what competitors do. We value the opportunity to share the field with someone like Clemson, a fantastic team, and try to do something special."

For conference title games moving forward, some leagues will have to rethink their strategy, as this will not be sustainable in the future. Sure, the guarantees from television networks will be there, but the main concern should be on selling tickets, which seems to be a big problem in 2024.