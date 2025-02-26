Big Ten Slaps Forfeits On Northwestern Women's Hoops For Opting Not To Travel To California During Wildfires

The Big Ten has issued forfeits to the Northwestern Women's Basketball team for their games against USC and UCLA that have not been played.

The Jan. 12 and Jan. 15 contests were originally postponed because of the wildfires that ravaged the Los Angeles area. The Wildcats opted not to travel to California "due to concerns surrounding ongoing wildfires affecting the greater Los Angeles area."

The LA-area wildfires had begun three days before Northwestern’s announcement and, in many areas, were nowhere close to being contained. The NFL relocated a playoff game as a result of the wildfires, and the NBA postponed games during this time as well.

Per conference rules, though, Northwestern was forced to take the forfeitures, resulting in two losses in the conference standings. No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 USC will each be credited with a win.

Northwestern athletic director Mark Jackson said the Wildcats' athletic department accepts the Big Ten's decision "to strictly apply the Conference bylaws as written," but he stood by the team's choice not to travel to an area that was actively being devastated by wildfires.

"While we acknowledge that bylaws and rules are in place for a reason and we will abide by them, it does not diminish this team's sound reasoning for not participating during this natural disaster," Jackson said. "We will continue to support our Women's Basketball student-athletes and hope for a strong recovery for the Southern California region."

It is unclear whether Northwestern was given an opportunity to reschedule the two missed games. Its athletic department did not immediately respond to OutKick's request for comment.