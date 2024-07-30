Big Names Stay Put, Dodgers Make Biggest Splash At Trade Deadline

The Major League Baseball trade deadline has come and gone, and many of the big names that had been rumored to change teams wound up staying put. But that didn't stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from making arguably the biggest acquisition.

There were a flurry of trades on Tuesday, with pitchers, relievers, and complimentary offensive players changing teams. But there were few big ticket trades; big name players like Garrett Crochet, Blake Snell, Tarik Skubal and Luis Robert Jr. all stayed put.

In a last minute deal, the Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers for prospects Thayron Liranzo and Trey Sweeney. Liranzo is the centerpiece of the trade, as one of the Dodgers' top prospects, with what's viewed as an above-average bat. It marked the second consecutive season Flaherty has been traded at the deadline, though his 2024 performance made him a much more desirable target this season.

In 18 starts, Flaherty's had a 2.95 ERA with a career best 11.22 strikeout per nine rate. More impressively, he's essentially eliminated walks. His 4.6% walk rate along with a 32% strikeout rate ranks second among starting pitchers with more than 100 Innings.

For a Dodgers starting rotation currently missing Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it's a big, and much-needed addition. Especially considering how many other teams added players as well.

Jack Flaherty Headlines Busy Trade Season

Some other notable players were dealt; Yusei Kikuchi, Marlins closer Tanner Scott, former top prospect Eloy Jimenez, and of course, Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees.

Given the dearth of available players at key positions, selling teams demanded huge prices – and mostly got them. The Padres traded a number of their top prospects, including Robbie Snelling, Adam Mazur, Graham Pauley and Jay Beshears. Scott's been an elite reliever since the start of the 2023 season, but has had some fortunate results thus far in 2024 that are cause for concern.

A minuscule .172 batting average on balls in play is likely unsustainable, as are the lack of runs allowed given a 5.32 walks per nine rate. But he strikes hitters out, has just a 1.18 ERA, and provides another bridge for the Padres to get to closer Robert Suarez.

Kikuchi went from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Houston Astros, who've seen injuries decimate their starting rotation. Kikuchi is the flip side of Scott; his results have not matched how well he's pitched. Similarly though, he cost the Astros quite a bit of prospect capital, sending Jake Bloss, Joey Loperfido and Will Wagner to the Blue Jays.

Jimenez went to the Baltimore Orioles, hoping to shore up their outfield against left-handed pitching. Jimenez was once considered one of the top prospects in the sport, but has never been able to overcome injuries or build on an impressive rookie season.

And that's the story of the 2024 trade deadline in a nutshell. Flawed players, commanding big returns, that fill mostly complimentary roles with their new teams. When the biggest names moved are Jack Flaherty, Jazz Chisholm and Yusei Kikuchi, it's not the most exciting deadline in recent memory.

But all of those players fill needs, and given the randomness of postseason baseball, could easily provide key performances for their teams down the stretch or in October.