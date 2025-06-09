BIG MLB CATCH: Nolan Schanuel Robbed Of Home Run After Ridiculous Denzel Clarke Catch

Oakland Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke pulled off a second ridiculous catch in less than a week.

Monday night in Anaheim welcomed the A's to face off against the LA Angels, and Clarke got the excitement going in the first inning by robbing Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel of a home run to deep center field.

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 09: Oakland Athletics Denzel Clarke (1) reasts after leaping over the wall to catch a fly ball during an MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels played on June 9, 2025 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 09: Oakland Athletics Denzel Clarke (1) leaps over the wall to catch a fly ball during an MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels played on June 9, 2025 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Usually, Angels fans expect that kind of outfield grab from a prime Mike Trout. In this series, Clarke is the one robbing homers in the Big A.

Clarke showed off his major hops, and his glove reached over the wall to pick off the HR shot by Schanuel, which would've been his fourth of the year.

He did more than reach his glove over … Clarke had his waist perched atop the wall at the height of his catch. 

The A's call was nails on a chalkboard, but the play itself was spectacular.

Reactions on social media were crowning Clarke's catch as the best of the year. (Jackson Chourio would like a word.)

The grab also comes days after Clarke absolutely hunted down a fly ball to center against the Baltimore Orioles, going full extension to catch the ball at the warning track before running into the fencing. Clarke held on.

This AL West clash may be a thriller; crazy things happen in baseball.

