The Big Hurt Takes Receipts: Ricky Cobb Calls Out White Sox For Legendary Disrespect

Frank Thomas is not just a part of White Sox history; he is White Sox history.

And yet, according to "The Big Hurt," Chicago’s front office has a short memory.

On Tuesday’s "Ricky Cobb Show," the man with the luscious beard, Cobb, laid out why the greatest legend in White Sox franchise history is once again beefing with his former team.

The latest flashpoint came courtesy of a Black History Month social media post.

Cobb broke down how the White Sox tweeted a series of "momentous firsts," highlighting pioneers like Al Smith and Carlos May. Somehow, Frank Thomas ended up as little more than a footnote.

That did not sit well with the franchise home run leader and first-ballot Hall of Famer.

WATCH:

"I guess the Black player who made you rich over there and holds all your records is forgettable! Don’t worry, I’m taking receipts!" Thomas posted on X.

The snub becomes even more glaring when examining the technicality the team leaned on.

Ricky said, "No love lost, apparently, between Frank and the organization. You know, there were some problems there. He sued them shortly after he left town, claiming they should have diagnosed his broken ankle. There was acrimony, but in 2010, he got his number retired."

As Cobb pointed out, Thomas was the first Black player in American League history to win back-to-back MVP awards, accomplishing the feat in 1993 and 1994.

A franchise struggling for relevance should be eager to emphasize its connection to a legend like Frank Thomas. Failing to prominently feature him during a Black History Month celebration came across as either intentional or incredibly sloppy.

Cobb did not mince words when contrasting the team’s present standing with the era Thomas once defined.

He continued, "Frank Thomas clearly believes he’s a little too good to be forgotten by an organization that is really only noteworthy nowadays for losing a s**t-ton of baseball games. You would think they’d be going out of their way to claim any association with a player of the stature of Frank Thomas that they could."

Many sided with Thomas, arguing that his records and contributions deserve more than a passing mention. Those accomplishments include 448 home runs and more than 1,400 RBIs on the South Side.

As Cobb concluded, the "Big Hurt" taking the snub personally is another reminder that this bridge remains far from fully repaired.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela