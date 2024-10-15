Big Ben Roethlisberger Gives His QB1 Pick Between Justin Fields, Russell Wilson

A tug-of-war for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback job is commencing as offseason acquisition Russell Wilson returns after dealing with a strained calf injury through the season's first six weeks.

Justin Fields, who's been good enough to manage Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record, is tied with Wilson for the starting role, at least by head coach Mike Tomlin's estimation this week.

Giving his opinion on the matter is the last good quarterback to play for the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger, who voiced his support for keeping Fields under center (for now) as they prepare to take on the new-look New York Jets this week. (And yes, that's how much of a difference Davante Adams presents for that Jets offense.)

On his "Footbahlin'" podcast, Roethlisberger recommended Tomlin and the Steelers ride with Fields until Justin's Cinderella streak ends.

"I would absolutely not even think about taking him out of the game right now," Big Ben said.

Fields carries some momentum into this week's QB battle after a 32-13 shellacking of the Raiders in Week 6.

Roethlisberger took it a step further.

"If this is the guy we're gonna get this might be the guy of the future," Big Ben stated, lauding the 25-year-old project QB who ran out of opportunities in Chicago since joining the Bears as a first-round pick in 2021.

So far this season (six starts), Fields has thrown for 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception, completing 66.3 percent of his throws.

Anyone reading that may think Fields' stats are neither good nor bad, though the 4-2 record suggests something must be working.

As OutKick's Armando Salguero wrote on Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin's aim for "great" rather than "good" prevents the offense from entirely buying into Fields as QB1.

Guys like George Pickens, a No. 1 wideout on most teams but currently with the Steelers, has been reduced to a non-factor for opposing defenses, some of it due to Fields' inconsistencies as a quarterback.

"Sometimes it doesn't have anything to do with what Justin has done or has not done," Tomlin said. "Justin has been an asset to us, man. Last week for example, his ability to utilize his legs by design and by ad-lib was a significant component of that game.

"We're appreciative of that."

Playing in the competitive AFC North, the Steelers will need the better option between Fields and Wilson to stay alive in the heated division.

"You better have your foot on the gas at all times," Tomlin added.

"You better look to divide labor up in the most appropriate way based on who's available to you and healthy. And that's just simply what we're going to do."

