Powerhouse Basketball Conference Unveils Brutally Ugly Court, Immediately Gets Roasted: PHOTO

The Big 12 is getting, justifiably, destroyed for its horrendous court design.

The college basketball powerhouse conference unveiled a new court design for its women's basketball tournament, and it's beyond ugly.

In fact, it's so gross that looking at it might cause a seizure. How this ever was signed off on is beyond me. It's pure trash.

Give it a look below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Big 12 roasted over horrible court design.

As we all know, roasting something is one of the few things that can unite just about everyone on the internet. That's exactly what happened here.

Reactions flooded in on X crushing the horrific look.

Absolutely gross. I honestly can't believe this is real. I saw it floating around, and initially thought it had to be edited.

It's not. It's 100% real, and 100% vomit-inducing. It looks like something on LSD cooked up after watching "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."

That's the nice way of putting it.

The Big 12 is being roasted for an absolutely horrible court design that is beyond gross. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

What do you think of the court design? I have a feeling many of you might agree with me. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.