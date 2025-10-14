That's Assault Bro: Big 12 Social Media Team Destroys Brent Venables Over His ‘Old Big 12’ Comments

Brent Venables threw shade at the Big 12 after Oklahoma’s SEC struggles — and the conference’s social media crew hit back with a brutal online takedown.

Somebody running the Big 12 social media account woke up Tuesday morning and chose violence against Oklahoma's Brent Venables.

For the Sooners, it's certainly been a learning curve in SEC play, coming from the Big 12 conference days where Oklahoma perceived itself as king.

After last week's loss to Texas, Brent Venables discussed the grind of playing in the SEC on a weekly basis.

"I don't want guys to panic, I don't want guys to say ‘oh now what do we do’. You're gonna get punched back a lot. This isn’t the old Big 12 days when Oklahoma destroys everybody, every single week," Brent Venables quipped. Except for one game a year.

"I'm not saying that in any other way other than every week there are big, long, fast, explosive dudes, great staffs, really good quarterback play, tremendous lines of scrimmage, things of that nature."

Ok, that's all fine. If Brent Venables wants to start comparing play in the SEC and Big 12, have at it.

But, Venables did go 10-8 during his time coaching Oklahoma in the Big 12, before it made the move to the SEC, which came during his first few years coaching the Sooners.

If you thought folks in the Big 12 office were just going to sit around and watch a former coach in their conference just take shots at the league, you must not understand the new philosophy under commissioner Brett Yormark.

Brent Venables Was Stuffed In A Locker By Big 12

Holy hell, whoever is running the Big 12 social media account deserves a massive raise after this golden response to comments made by Brent Venables.

It's one thing to put out some sort of gif, or have a coach respond during their press conference, but this was full-on assault by the notable person who hit the ‘send’ button on the X account.

I need more of this type of banter between conferences. The hatred runs deep, and this was a post that I did not see coming on Tuesday afternoon.

Though Brent Venables probably should've thought twice about his Big 12 record before spouting off about the competition in the SEC.

Props to you, social media guy. I hope you are getting a bump in pay after the assault that occurred on a random Tuesday afternoon.