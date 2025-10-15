California Dem Betty Yee Suggests Gender-Neutral Olympics In Horror Show Interview

The Left continues to try and make any bizarre argument they can that transgender athletes should be able to compete in women's sports, despite the mountain of biological and results-based evidence that men have an advantage.

And somehow, those arguments get even more insane, with California Gubernatorial candidate — and person I feel confident saying doesn't watch a ton of sports — Betty Yee just dropped one of the wildest.

She thinks that the idea of making the Olympics gender-neutral is "a conversation worth having."

Let's hear her out, maybe it's not as nuts as it sounds…

…Even though we all know it is.

Yee was a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored, with Yee stating that she believes biological men should be able to compete against women if they've been through a "physical transition."

So, Morgan followed this up with a question about the Olympics, seeing as they'll be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

"Well, I think there's still a lot of discussion that needs to happen. I think there's a lot of information we need to learn about what's really happening with the ability of trans athletes to compete," Yee said, dodging Morgan's very simple question.

He put her back on track, and she continued to toe the party line.

"I think transgender female athletes are women athletes," she said.

This led Morgan to ask her if she knew why we have separate men's and women's categories in the Olympics. It turns out Yee actually does, despite arguing against it.

"Well, because (men and women) do come with different attributes in terms of physicality," she said.

So Morgan followed this up by asking which sport — aside from maybe archery — would men not have an inherent advantage, and Yee gave what might be the dumbest answer she could have given.

"You know, I think you can see female athletes, where, particularly in track and field, where agility

is--" she began.

This was interrupted by Morgan exclaiming, "What?!" which I'm sure at least one of us did too, when watching that clip. I mean, that's the easiest sport in which to see the performance differences between men and women. Pick any event and look at the results.

But Yee was sticking to her guns and even went a step further, suggesting that maybe separating sexes at the Olympics needs to end.

"Well, I don't think we're going to get that tomorrow, but I think it's a conversation worth having,"

…What?!

In most states, this interview would've disqualified someone from a political race like this. As I said, Yee doesn't strike me as a big sports person, which is fine, but then maybe don't dig your heels in on sports-related issues on which you clearly have no clue what you're talking about, seeing as your position defies every bit of biological, statistical, and even common-sense knowledge that we have.

According to an Emerson College poll, Yee is way down the running order in the polls, and after that display, it probably isn't much of a surprise.