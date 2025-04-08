Bert Kreischer Holds His Own On WWE Raw

WWE fans erupted with cheers during Monday Night RAW but were definitely confused, as there's no doubt the audience looked at each other and asked, "Is that Bert Kreischer? And why is his shirt off? More importantly, WHY is he getting into the ring?!"

Those in attendance at Minneapolis' Target Center got the equivalent of seeing one of the comedian's encores on Monday night as RAW had already ended for viewers watching at home on Netflix.

Fortunately, the WWE social media accounts showed everyone what they missed, which included Kreischer CHOKESLAMMING Grayson Waller after he and his tag team partner Austin Theory began mocking and ripping into Bert, who was seated in the stands.

KREISCHER ACTUALLY LOOKED GOOD IN THE RING!

As CM Punk found himself in some trouble being outnumbered 2-to-1, Kreischer jumped over the barricade before ripping off his shirt (Kreischer's traditional move) taking off his belt and screaming at Waller and Theory before both wrestlers got scared and hopped back into the ring.

It was right then that they realized they had made a huge mistake, as CM Punk was waiting for them and nearly knocked both of them out before calling for Kreischer to come into the ring and deliver a monster of a chokeslam.

I have to hand it to Kreischer- despite his massive gut and unappealing dad-bod, he definitely delivered in the squared circle in pure entertaining fashion.

THAT WASN'T ALL…

Speaking of Kreischer's beer belly, earlier in the night, he and Otis - who from the sheer size of him shows that he doesn't share his food with anyone, had a hilarious segment together where they compared each other's guts.

"No bread. No water. Just Beef!" they screamed.

With the WWE signing a massive $5 billion, ten-year-deal with Netflix, you can expect more comedians and personalities to show up across RAW programming as the streaming service looks to cross promo where it makes sense.

