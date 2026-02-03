Bert Kreischer Talks About His Upcoming Music Festival And Why The Daytona 500 Is America's Oktoberfest

The comedian talks to OutKick about putting together his new music festival ahead of the Daytona 500

There are few names in comedy as big right now as Bert Kreischer, and even fewer who are as busy.

He's currently on tour, just released the well-received Netflix sitcom Free Bert, and now he's curating and hosting his very own festival as part of the Daytona 500 festivities later this month, dubbed Bert Kreischer's Full-Throttle Festival.

The festival — presented by deodorant company Mando — takes place at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach on February 14 and features an insane lineup of southern rock gods Lynyrd Skynyrd, electronic music superstar Diplo's country alter-ego Thomas Wesley, and songwriting machine Ernest.

Still, with so much on his plate, Bert took a few minutes to talk to OutKick about the festival, the Daytona 500, and more.

"I'm so ready for (the festival)," Kreischer said from his hotel room. "I live my life by rewards, like I ‘eventize’ things, and that is my treat. I've been on the road for 25 days straight, and I end my tour (and I see my wife in Daytona. I cannot wait."

It's no secret that Kreischer has an affinity for bare-torsoed partying, and that made getting sponsors and acts on board, in most cases, not much harder than a quick text.

"Mando, by the way, Mando is presenting the entire festival, Full-Throttle, and it's so cool all the sponsors that have come on because all of them are people I've worked with for years," Kreischer said before rattling off a list that included everything From Hershey's to Garage Beer to Franzia and more, some of which were locked up with a quick message to the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and the Kelce Brothers.

Most of the acts were just as easy to bring on board as the sponsors were.

"Ernest was a text, Diplo was a text, and then Lynyrd Skynyrd was an agent call because I didn't have anyone's contact, but I called (Jellyroll) because he had worked with them."

As for Kreischer himself, he'll be handling hosting duties and bringing along some of his favorite crowd-work comedians, a special skillet needed to handle a crowd like the one that will show up at the Full-Throttle Festival.

It's probably more like a comedy club than it is a theater. It's definitely nothing like an arena. Arenas are — despite what you would imagine — they're very small," he said, before explaining the way different venues feel to performers. "A club is loose and of the moment, and it is (the audience's) show. It's not your show. It's their show.

Of course, the festival is an event in its own right, but it's part of the build-up for the Daytona 500, the NASCAR Cup Series' single biggest race of the year.

As a native Floridian, Kreishcer said he has a soft spot for NASCAR and specifically the camaraderie that you can find while camping out in the infield.

"When we were at the…we went to the Daytona 500, Tom (Segura, comedian and Kreischer's podcast co-host) and I went, and we brought our tour buses," he explained. "And so, the event of parking in the infield and experiencing the three days leading up to the actual race — you know, all the races that are going on, all the trials — everything is a blast. It's so welcoming that I feel like it's got to be what it feels like if you go to Germany for Oktoberfest, and you're like, "So, this is Germany.

"Like a German, if they come over, they should go to a NASCAR race, but camp out," he continued. "Get an RV and camp out. Get a ton of cold beers, get a bunch of barbecue, set up a grill, because that camaraderie that happens at these events, that's what really draws me to it."