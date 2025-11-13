Bernie Kosar Needs 'Love, Support, And Actual Prayers' And Desperately Needs A New Liver

The last time I spoke with Bernie Kosar in person was at the Super Bowl. He looked thinner than usual, but he was in his usual great spirits, and we shared a warm hug during which he told me he would be OK. But I saw his hospital video on Wednesday, and it's obvious things are not exactly OK.

The Cleveland Browns and University of Miami legend is asking for prayers and support after undergoing "two aggressive procedures," with a third scheduled, to address internal bleeding as he awaits a liver transplant that was scheduled for Sunday but was delayed.

Bernie Kosar In Hospital For Three Surgeries

Kosar posted a video on social media to tell fans he was set to get a liver transplant Sunday, until it was held off due to the donor organ being infected.

"Despite being in University Hospital, despite not getting the liver that I thought I was getting on this weekend and, unfortunately, it being infected again Sunday night, after that bad Browns game, on Monday morning, the bleeding started again," Kosar reported from his hospital bed.

Last July, Kosar revealed he was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver.

Cirrhosis is a late stage of chronic liver disease characterized by fibrosis of the liver. It occurs when healthy liver tissue is replaced by scar tissue, impeding the liver’s ability to function properly. The scarring distorts the liver’s structure, restricting blood flow and impairing vital processes such as detoxification, protein synthesis, and metabolism.

Kosar Faces Internal Bleeding

Cirrhosis often leads to liver failure or bleeding from varices, the latter of which is apparently a problem the 61-year-old Kosar is facing.

In that bleeding, high pressure in the portal vein can cause blood vessels in the esophagus and stomach to rupture.

This can all be fatal.

But amid that grim situation, Kosar remains upbeat. The same optimism and joy and perseverance that punctuated his football career remains now.

But he's asking for help.

‘I Could Use Your Love, Support’ And Prayers

"So to have two aggressive procedures yesterday to help stop the bleeding, and then, unfortunately, early this morning, now, to be heading down for a third procedure, I can't tell you [what it's like] being under this duress right now," Kosar said. "But I start days positively and spiritually, and [in] the right frame of mind.

"Man, all the duress right now, I could really use your love, support, and actual prayers."

Kosar is worthy of the love, prayers and support he's requestingt. He is a genuine guy. A good man.

His unwavering enthusiasm for, well, everything – including life – is contagious. It is impossible to leave his company and feel depressed or diminished. Perhaps that was one of his superpowers on the football field.

Kosar Helped Teams Reach Greatness

He willed teammates, and himself, to heights that didn't seem attainable – which he reached in winning the national championship at Miami in 1983 and serving as the Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback when they won the Super Bowl a decade later.

Those memories do not fade, even as Kosar's voice seems weaker now.

"… As bad as I feel and as much help and support as I could use from you today, please support us and all the other people that are so worse off than me," Kosar implored his fans. "God bless you. You matter."