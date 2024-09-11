Tennis Player Benoit Paire Loses Match In 37 Minutes, Blows Kisses To Crowd In All-Time Troll Moment

Benoit Paire is a name to remember, not because he is a former Top 20 tennis player in the world, has made the fourth round in multiple grand slams, or because of his phenomenal beard, but because he appears to have mastered the art of truly not caring.

Going back to 2021, Paire has played in 59 singles matches on the ATP circuit, and has managed to win just 19 of them. While he's only gotten older since 2018 (that's how time works) when he was at a career-best ranking of 18th in the world, the now 35-year-old Frenchman is throwing in the towel in plain sight.

Paire has been getting smoked far more often than not in recent years, but his performance on Wednesday was legitimately comical.

Matched up against Jacob Fearnley in the opening round of the Rennes Challenger, in his home country of France no less, Paire managed to win just one game before losing the match in two sets.

You're probably thinking, 'OK, what's the big deal, players lose lopsided matches like that all the time?' But no, this match was different given that it lasted all of 37 minutes. Thirty-seven.

It was obvious from the get-go that Paire showed up to the challenger event to collect his appearance fee and had absolutely zero intention of competing, and so that's what he did. And no, he didn't care that the entire arena was booing him given the fact that he blew kisses to the crowd after losing the match.

Just in case anyone was wondering if the thrown match was a fluke, Paire jumped on social media to make his intentions abundantly clear.

It's become quite obvious that Paire has no interest in playing high-level tennis, and his ranking is well beyond the point for him to get into main draw events, but hey, traveling the world and collecting four-figure appearance fee checks isn't too bad a job if you can get it.