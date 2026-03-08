Bengals Star WR Loses It Over Maxx Crosby Trade to Baltimore

Ja'Marr Chase is right to be this upset, not just with the Ravens, but with his own team

Life just got harder for offenses in the AFC North after star defensive end Maxx Crosby was shipped from Las Vegas to the Baltimore Ravens, ending a long-discussed rumor mill around the now-ex-Raiders player.

Crosby, 28, headed to Baltimore for two first-round picks.

The news sent Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase crashing out, with the wideout now set to face the Crosby-led Ravens defense in an even steeper uphill battle for the division crown.

The sting has to feel hotter for Chase’s team, too, after recently letting four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson walk. Cincy is stuck with a bad pass rush as rivals get stronger, which prompted Chase to blow a gasket during a Twitch live stream while reacting to Crosby’s trade.

"Joe [Burrow] just f**king texted me, Ravens traded for Maxx Crosby. No f**king sh*t, brother. I’m f**king highly pissed right now. Oh my God, how the f**k do we let this na go to the f**king division bro?"

Chase is right to be this upset, not just with the Ravens, but with his own team.

Not only do the Ravens land a star like Crosby, they also hand an extra weapon to new head coach and standout Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, hailed as the next great play-caller and positioned to take over after John Harbaugh following Baltimore’s decision to move on after 18 seasons.

Minter, Crosby and Lamar Jackson have all the tools to keep Baltimore’s steadily successful trajectory rolling.

The rich get richer while the poor stay agonized.

Meanwhile, the Bengals’ miserable attempts to stay relevant continue. They have one of the best NFL QBs in Burrow and a former Triple Crown wideout like Chase, yet they still seem to have nothing to show for it.

