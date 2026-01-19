Bengals' Joe Burrow Defends Officials After Brandin Cooks Catch Controversy

Joe Burrow may be right about the ruling

Joe Burrow rarely wades into officiating debates, but Saturday’s chaos involving Buffalo receiver Brandin Cooks drew an unusually blunt response from the Bengals quarterback.

The post was Burrow’s first real bit of online commentary since 2025, and it loaded … aimed squarely at reactions he believed were dead wrong.

Cooks nearly hauled in a deep overtime throw from Josh Allen, only for the play to be ruled an interception by Denver cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian after the two tangled and McMillian came away with the ball.

One ruling drained Buffalo of all momentum and ignited a familiar NFL firestorm. Replays circulated, tempers flared, and Bills fans fumed as another season-ending moment hinged on the league’s most polarizing rule.

The debate was loud. Catch or interception?

"The amount of ppl that don't understand what a catch is in the rule book flabbergasts me," Burrow posted on X Monday afternoon.

"And it's not the officials. The two plays yesterday were not difficult calls, and they got them both right."

Viewers saw Cooks go to the ground with the ball secured before it was ripped free, a visual that instinctively screams completion.

Supporters pointed to control and body position, arguing the play should have been dead the moment Cooks hit the turf.

Others leaned on the rulebook.

The catch process must be completed, including maintaining possession through the ground. Brief control is not enough.

Once again, the league’s interpretation clashed with the eye test.

OutKick founder Clay Travis summed up the disbelief shared by many watching.

"I still don’t understand how that wasn’t a Cooks catch and he wasn’t down," Travis wrote. "I’ve never seen a player rip the ball away like that after a player was on the ground and see it called an interception. … "

Burrow saw it differently.

From his view, the call was routine, and the outrage misplaced. Whether it was straightforward rules analysis or subtle pushback aimed at a rival AFC contender remains open to interpretation.

Burrow may be right about the ruling, but the reaction showed why the catch rule remains the NFL’s most volatile and divisive issue.

