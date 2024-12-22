Bengals Fan Pulls Off Ultimate Kick To Win Free Pizza For Entire Stadium

NFL and food — what more could a fan want? The biggest moment from Sunday's Bengals versus Browns game came off the field when a fan’s prize kick earned everyone in Paycor Stadium free pizza for a year.

He nailed the kick with a dart down the middle and from 40 yards out.

For a campaign titled "Slice the Uprights," one Bengals fan wearing an Evan McPherson jersey (Bengals' kicker) attempted a kick with free pizza on the line.

The anonymous fan had the chance to kick a field goal from the 10-yard line to win free pizza for a year, but he chose to take on a greater challenge by attempting it from the 30-yard line instead.

And he did it.

WATCH:

Lesser men that this anonymous fan would have opted for the free pizza for a year with a kick from the 10-yard line.

Evan McPherson’s doppelganger stole the spotlight Sunday, delivering in clutch moments to outshine even Joe Burrow, whose three-touchdown performance led the Bengals to a 24-6 win over the Browns.

