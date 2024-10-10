Benches Clear Between Yankees, Royals As KC's Postseason Unravels

The Royals aren't so happy with their season slowly coming to an end at the hands of the Yankees.

It was a sad day for Kansas City as the Royals faced an elimination game with New York up 2-1 in the American League Division Series. Royals players couldn't keep their composure, which led to a bench-clearing spat in the sixth inning after New York's Anthony Volpe tagged Maikel Garcia on a double play with a 3-0 lead.

The young Yankee patted Maikel several times after tagging him out, inspiring Garcia to continue chirping at Volpe. New York's bench rushed to defend Volpe as Garcia's temper elevated. Both benches eventually cleared, but no punches were thrown.

Predictably, a "Yankees Suck" chant erupted at Kauffman Stadium.

In Games 3 and 4, the Royals teased a big comeback against the Yankees but never quite took off.

WATCH:

Gerrit Cole stepped off the mound also teasing some action — he proved to be all talk and no scrap.

Pour one out for the Royals. KC demonstrated some semblance of a fight in this small yet tense scene. Garcia, Bobby Witt Jr., and the rest of the Kansas City squad can't be happy with this royal postseason collapse.

At least the city still has the Chiefs to get the job done.

