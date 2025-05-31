Benches Clear In Baltimore Thanks To Ridiculous Play From Orioles' Coby Mayo

Benches cleared in Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, following a bizarre play from Coby Mayo after collecting his first career run batted in.

Saturday's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox proceeded like any other afternoon game in late-May between two bad teams. But in the fourth inning, things took a sudden turn, thanks to a, well, unusual base-running decision from Mayo.

Mayo, one of the top prospects in baseball, crushed a single to left field to drive in the first run of his Major League Baseball career. In an ill-advised act of base-running aggression, tried to take second base on the throw from Joshua Palacios. But Palacios' throw got to second baseman Lenyn Sosa in plenty of time, and Mayo was caught in a rundown.

In an apparent attempt to draw an interference call, Mayo went out of his way, and out of the baseline, to shove Sosa. After getting tagged out by Vargas, Sosa went over to Mayo and stood with his arms outstretched. Some shoving ensued, leading to both benches and bullpens emptying onto the field.

Yeah, that's a weird one.

Coby Mayo Acts Surprised White Sox Upset With His Base-running Play

Mayo clearly knew the throw was there in time, with his only hope of avoiding an out, trying to draw an interference play. But you also can't shove a member of the opposing team and expect them to be happy about it. Or expect to get the call from the umpires.

Unsurprisingly, he both did not get the call, and upset the White Sox.

Orioles interm manager Tony Mansolino defended Mayo after the game in his press conference.

"I was excited that he was aggressive on the bases," Mansolino said. "The throw was low. They did a good job of cutting it. Coby got himself in a rundown right there. He probably thought that the play at the plate was going to be closer than it was. He's new to the big leagues, learning the speed of the game. He gets himself in a rundown.

"Now, he's an infielder, right? So, when we're in Spring Training talking about rundowns, one of the things that we constantly talk about with our infielders is not crossing the line, because if there's contact with the infielder then it's [obstruction] and then you automatically get second base. So I think instinctually Coby sought out the contact right there with the infielder, which, visually, it probably didn't look the best but I think most coaches will probably go, ‘Not a bad baseball play.’ Just didn't work [in] our favor. Umpire made a good call."

White Sox manager Will Venable also downplayed it in his postgame comments.

"I don’t think it was that big a deal, probably just Mayo trying to make a play and get an interference call and [I’m] sure Sosa just didn’t appreciate getting run into intentionally, but, yeah, not a big deal.

"These guys are a group that’s connected and have each other’s back, and I think more than anything just want to make sure that everyone stays safe out there and stays out of trouble, so the guys did a good job of handling the situation."

Next time Mayo tries to draw an interference call, he probably won't try quite obviously shoving the second baseman.