Ben Stiller Being Way Shorter Than The Kelces Is Blowing People's Minds For Some Reason

I never really gave it much thought, but if someone asked me to guess Ben Stiller's height, I would have no clue.

Sure, I could think about it for a little while and come up with a good guess. I mean, a lot of actors are short. Plus, his old man — the incomparable and late Jerry Stiller — was only 5-foot-5, and his mom — the equally incomparable Anne Meara — had a fairly average height for a woman.

So, nature's perfect height of 5-10 would have been my guess.

Not too tall, not too short. Perfect.

However, I would have been wrong. Ben Stiller is only 5-7. And for some reason, seeing him next to Jason and Travis Kelce — both significantly north of the 6 feet — stunned people.

Stiller will be a guest on the brothers' New Heights podcast on Wednesday, and to tease his appearance, they all posed for a photo together.

Stiller isn't going to be dunking on anything other than a Nerf hoop anytime soon, but for some reason, seeing a comedic actor standing between two giant, football-playing humans broke some brains.

I'm not sure why Stiller's height was so mind-blowing. If you take a random sampling of human beings and make them pose between the Kelces, they will end up looking like they're in middle school, which is kind of what happened to Stiller.

No shame though. Short people tend to make it in Hollywood. Sure, you get the occasional Richard Kiel, but you wind up getting typecast as a tall guy and/or monster.

Stiller is a cool get for the Kelces because he doesn't appear on a ton of podcasts. Hopefully, they just pepper him with questions about what are undeniably the three best movies of his career: Meet The Parents, Along Came Polly, and Tropic Thunder.