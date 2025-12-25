Ben Simmons Puts NBA Career On Hold To Chase The Ultimate Retirement Sport: Fishing

The three-time NBA All-Star is the new majority owner of the South Florida Sails sportfishing team.

No, Ben Simmons is not retiring from the NBA. He’s just pursuing a career in professional fishing — which is, objectively, the most retirement activity ever.

The three-time NBA All-Star is an unrestricted free agent. But he's struggled with injuries, especially the back issues that limited him late last season. While he works toward a return, though, Simmons has another sport to keep him occupied: pro sportfishing.

Simmons is now the new controlling operator/majority owner of the South Florida Sails Angling Club in the Sport Fishing Championship (SFC), a pro offshore fishing league founded in 2021.

"The way I see it, it’s like the new F1 [Formula 1] for fishing. The new LIV Golf for fishing," Simmons told Andscape. "The first real competitive sport fishing championship. It’s a league of 16 teams, which is growing and expanding. And so, we’ll go out there and compete in various different tournaments, and there’ll be a champion crowned at the end. It’s a point-scored system. So, you’re fishing for white marlin, blue marlin, sailfish and striped marlin. There are all different point systems for each one."

The 29-year-old made it clear this isn't just some boredom investment. Simmons says he wanted a majority stake because he believes in what SFC is building and because South Florida is home.

"I was in Miami and got the opportunity to invest," Simmons said. "And then when I saw what they were doing and what they were building, I wanted to be a majority owner. And I’m the majority owner of the South Florida Sails."

SFC announced the deal Tuesday, describing Simmons as part of a growing wave of sports and entertainment names investing in offshore fishing.

"The potential is scary just in terms of where it can go," Simmons said. "It’s such a niche thing… but I think what we’re trying to do here is just get the exposure around it in general, get people in the water, give them that hospitality experience within fishing. And then on top of that, building the community in Miami."

As for how he got here? It starts the way most real anglers' stories do: childhood curiosity and a lot of hours spent casting out on the water.

"When I was a kid, I just was always curious what was in the water," Simmons said. "I remember just always getting shrimp [for bait]. And I had a little rod and just going every time and just casting, sitting there for an hour, two hours, just catching small fish."

That turned into a fascination with boats, then buying his own, then spearfishing and diving — and now owning a team.

And yes, he has a boat. A "badass" boat, he says. A 53 Scout. Center Console.

But before anyone starts asking whether Simmons is about to suit up for the Sails and compete, he poured a little cold water on that fantasy.

"I don’t even want to compete because I’m not the best angler," he said. "But I have a passion in helping these guys grow the sport because I really believe in it."

For now, Simmons says his days are basically split between rehab, workouts and fishing operations. And as for when he's returning to the NBA, that's anyone's guess. But he doesn't sound like he's in a hurry.

"I’m on a team now. It’s South Florida Sails," Simmons said. "I just purchased a team. I’m like, ‘Let’s focus on that.’ The basketball stuff will be handled."

