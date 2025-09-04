Ben Simmons May Stop Robbing NBA Teams, Is Reportedly Considering Retirement

Ben Simmons' NBA career may be coming to an end, and by choice.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the New York Knicks and other teams have shown interest in signing Simmons with the new season fast approaching, but the former All-Star may decide to retire instead.

It may seem odd that Simmons, who only turned 29 in July, would consider calling it quits when there is a chance to sign a new deal with another team and collect another sizable paycheck, but money should not be an issue for the former first-overall pick.

Simmons' contract with the Los Angeles Clippers last season was just a one-year deal worth $1.08 million, but that short-lived contract is just one of the many that have contributed to him earning more than $200 million on the court alone.

Simmons has reportedly earned approximately $203.3 million since entering the league in 2016, before ultimately making his debut in October 2017, and a breakdown of his earnings compared to his actual appearances on the hardwood is legitimately unbelievable.

The former Rookie of the Year has missed two full seasons in his career due to injury and a hold-out, which has resulted in him playing in 383 games. For comparison, Brandon Ingram, the second-overall pick in Simmons' 2016 NBA Draft, has played in 495 games.

With his $203.3 million in earnings over the course of 383 appearances, Simmons has earned a little more than $530,800 per game. The number only goes up when you look at Simmons' career starts in the NBA (344), with his per-start earnings moving to nearly $591,000 per game.

While it's easy for the sports world to pile on Simmons, he didn't force teams to offer him contracts; he simply signed the deals that were presented to him, despite his well-documented injury history that kept him off the floor far more often than not.

Don't Worry, Ben Simmons Can Assure You That He's 'Not That Bad At Basketball'

Simmons did not, nor will he ever, live up to the expectations he carried into the league after becoming a first-overall pick and may forever be known as the guard who developed a legitimate fear of shooting the basketball, but if he does call it quits, his list of career highlights shouldn't be entirely overlooked.

Simmons was an NBA All-Star three consecutive seasons from 2019-2021, made the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2020 and 2021, was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2018, and led the league in steals in 2020 as well.

The Nets, 76ers, and Clippers coming together to pay Simmons over $200 million to essentially play defense is less than ideal for those franchises, but not a bad gig if you're Simmons.