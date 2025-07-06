Ben Shelton Manages To Get His Sister More Time Off Of Work Amid His Dominant Run At Wimbledon

Ben Shelton has punched his ticket into the fourth round of Wimbledon without having dropped a single set in his opening three matches, and he's making sure he's thanking the right people during his dominant run at the Grand Slam.

After making quick work of Hungarian Marton Fucsovics on Saturday, Shelton took a moment during his on-court interview to give a shoutout to his girlfriend, U.S. women's soccer player Trinity Rodman, as well as his family members who made the trip across the pond, specifically his sister.

Shelton would like his sister to stick around as he continues to make a run in England, but her employer, Morgan Stanley, may not let that happen.

"I’ve been playing well this week. It’s not just been me here. I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend’s here. Also, my sister’s here. She’s been here for every match that I’ve played this tournament so far. She’s been the lucky charm," Shelton said of his sister, Emma.

"But she has work back in the U.S., starting on Monday. She works for Morgan Stanley. If any of y’all have some (connections) and get her a couple extra days off so she can (stay), we can keep this rolling, that’d be great."

Shelton's plea for his sister to get a few more days off worked.

Shelton shared a video to his Instagram Stories asking his sister "Yeah, you get the week off or what?" before showing Emma jumping up and down in excitement.

If Shelton's sister is early in her career at Morgan Stanley, getting an extra day off is like pulling teeth in the financial world, but I guess when your brother makes the plea on worldwide TV, even the higher ups have to listen.

Shelton is set to take on Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round on Monday at 9:30 a.m. ET. The 22-year-old American has lost in the fourth round of Wimbledon each of the last two years.