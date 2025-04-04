Ben Joyce Talks Torpedo Bats, Fastest MLB Pitch And Being Led By His Faith With The Los Angeles Angels

Ben Joyce has an arm that has made headlines throughout Major League Baseball during his time in the league, but he would not be in this spot if it weren’t for his faith, along with his time playing college baseball in the SEC.

As you've probably seen numerous times now, the Los Angeles Angels pitcher set the record for fastest pitch in MLB history, striking out Tommy Edman of the Dodgers with a 105.5 mph pitch that sent shockwaves through the league.

Known for his time throwing heat for the Tennessee Vols, the flamethrower has utilized his arm to make his way through the minor leagues, and the professional ranks, within a short period of time. Now, a few years into his professional career, Ben Joyce has grown more comfortable with his Angels career.

But, if it weren't for his time playing at Tennessee under Tony Vitello, Joyce would be the first to tell you that he doesn't think he would've been prepared for what his future has in store.

"I think the adjustment was a bit easier because of the intensity we played with at Tennessee," Joyce recalled. "Even having Tony Vitello as a coach, I think he just brings that intensity every day in practice and in games. Obviously, we had a great group with Drew Gilbet, Jordan Beck, Seth Halverson. There are big leaguers everywhere on that team. Just how everyone went about their business really kind of gave me an edge."

Ben Joyce Recalls Breaking MLB Record For Fastest Pitch

But, looking back on the night in September 2024, Joyce found himself in the perfect spot to make history, which he noticed immediately on the scoreboard behind home plate.

"Tommy Edman's up, first pitch slider, swing and miss. That kind of set me up, that gave me a big boost of confidence seeing the first pitch swing and miss on a slider," Joyce recalled. "He kind of auto-took a slider on the next pitch, and that kind of opened up everything. So, it was 0-2, and I was just gonna let one eat, and see what happens.

"Obviously, it ended up being 105.5 mph. For me, I was just trying to let a heater go on an 0-2 and see what I could do. It was definitely a fun experience, and seeing that number on the scoreboard was something I'll never forget as well."

FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW, YOU CAN WATCH BELOW OR CLICK HERE

And it didn’t take long for him to realize just how fast he through it.

"I realized it right after the pitch, because there's a scoreboard strip. I kinda did a turnaround and saw it on the scoreboard. You can see it on the video, I kinda started laughing a little bit. It was just a cool moment, the emotions just kinda got up in me."

Ben Joyce Discsusses The ‘Torpedo Bat’ Conversation In MLB

One of the most interesting topics of conversation in Major League Baseball right now is the ‘Torpedo Bat’, which was brought to life by the fifteen home-runs the Yankees hit to open the season during a three-game stretch. This has led to folks around the sport asking whether this is cheating (it's not), but it was certainly something that caught other teams by surprise.

Now, if you aren't familiar with a ‘Torpedo Bat’, it's more of a manufacturer putting some of the mass in more opportune areas for players that use this type of bat.

"Honestly, I don't know if I've faced anyone that is using it yet or not. Like, I don't give hitters too much credit at the end of the day when I'm up there on the mound," Joyce explained. "If that's what everyone's using now, you just have to adapt. At the end of day, I can’t really control it too much, so If that's what people are using now, I just have to see what I can do different to get them out.

"I guess I'll learn more about it when I face more people, but right now I don't think I've faced anyone with one, and don't know much about them, to be honest."

I think it's fair to say that Joyce will certainly learn in the near future, even if that means trying to throw a fastball by a batter who's using one. But in the meantime, this is still something that MLB players are still learning about, which Ben Joyce clearly is not worried about at the moment.

But, there is something that Ben Joyce has learned to harness over the years, and that's using his faith to get him through the good and bad days of everyday life in the professional ranks.

Joyce Is Led By His Faith, Certainly Not Afraid To Show It

As we've seen over the last few years, athletes have been using their platforms to spread their appreciation of how much faith has guided them through their lives. It seems as though there has been a shift over the years in how athletes are becoming comfortable enough to talk about their faith, which is something we didn't see very much of in previous years.

For Ben Joyce, having faith to rely on, especially during the trials and tribulations of everyday life, is something that he doesn't take for granted. If anything, he's excited to see athletes share their messages about how God has impacted their lives on a daily basis.

"I think it's been awesome that the guys I share a clubhouse with all feel the same way.," Joyce mentioned. "We've done things from bible studies to having chapel every Sunday. I just feel like that just makes the life that we live much easier, because I don't think I could go through this life without having that foundation.

"You can get caught up in all the things professional baseball, and it really just brings you back down to earth , grounds me. It's awesome people are being more open about it. At the end of the day, God is great, and everything I do is to glorify him. If I can have any type of platform to spread that, then that's what I want to do."

Now, with a few years in the major leagues under his belt, Ben Joyce is clearly wanting to learn more, while soaking in every moment he can. Knowing that this could come to an end at any time, you can tell that the Tennessee native is soaking up every moment.