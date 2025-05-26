Ben Griffin Enters The Ryder Cup Conversation, Angel Cabrera's Major Run, And A Monk Qualifies For The Open

Ben Griffin, who began the year ranked 68th in the world, is firmly in the conversation to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Angel Cabrera, who was in prison less than two years ago, has won two major championships on the senior circuit in six days.

We did not have those two scenarios on the golf bingo card for 2025.

Just to add yet another wrinkle to the wildly unique week that was, an ordained monk qualified for this year's Open at Royal Portrush.

It's always those weeks on the calendar when you don't expect much to happen to deliver the goods, and we certainly got that over Memorial Day Weekend.

As always, feel free to reach out to me at mark.harris@outkick.com with thoughts, concerns, questions, and, of course, disagreements. Find me on X at @itismarkharris.

Ben Griffin, Welcome To The Ryder Cup Conversation

With his one-shot victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin has officially entered the very crowded group of players making a case for a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Not a bad spot to be for a guy who essentially quit playing in 2021 to work as a mortgage loan officer.

The 29-year-old began Sunday's final round at the Schwab tied atop the leaderboard with Matti Schmid. After getting off to the dream start of eagle-birdie on his first two holes, Griffin wasn't able to card another birdie over his final 16 holes, but his one-over 71 was good enough to earn him his first individual title on Tour. He won the Zurich Classic in late April alongside partner and fellow Ryder Cup hopeful Andrew Novak.

If the Ryder Cup started tomorrow, it would be difficult for Keegan Bradley not to take Griffin with one of his captain's picks. In 18 starts this season, he's managed two wins plus another four Top 10 finishes, including a T-8 finish at the PGA Championship.

Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy, Sam Burns, Daniel Berger, and Novak are among other notable names firmly in the mix to get a spot on the U.S. team for Bethpage. The likes of Koepka, Spieth, Reed, and Burns have both name recognition and experience in team events on their side, but Griffin has undoubtedly put together a better 2025 resume than everyone on that list.

How Griffin can separate himself from the pack is straightforward, but far from simple: he has to play well in the year's final two majors. Another Top 10 finish at the U.S. Open or The Open would be massive for the former UNC Tarheel.

Someone has to be the 12th man taken for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and as things stand at about the halfway point of the PGA Tour season, Griffin very well could be the best option for that final spot.

Angel Cabrera Is On One Of The Wildest Journeys In Sports

Angel Cabrera spent 30 months bouncing around prisons in both Argentina and Brazil after being convicted of domestic assault and intimidation in 2021. He was released in August 2023, which, for those keeping count at home, was less than two years ago, and now the 55-year-old has won two major championships on the senior circuit in the span of six days.

SIX DAYS.

Cabrera won the Regions Tradition on May 19, a Monday finish due to weather, and then found the winner's circle at Congressional for the Senior PGA Championship on May 25, holding off Padraig Harrington and Thomas Bjorn in the process.

Former Masters Winner Details Stint In 'Prison From Hell'

Cabrera went from being in the clink about 20 months ago to earning $930,000 in six days by beating the best players over the age of 50 on the planet. His Masters and U.S. Open victories from back in the day speak for themselves, but the run he's on at the moment shows just how freakishly talented the man is.

A Monk Heads To Portrush

True golf sickos may recognize the name Sadom Kaewkanjana, but those who aren't entirely consumed by this dumb game may need some background.

The 26-year-old from Thailand has won three times on the Asian Tour and was a Top 75 player in the world in early 2023, thanks in large part to a T-11 finish at the 2022 Open Championship. It's what has happened between the T-11 finish and today that makes his journey that much more interesting.

In the summer of 2023, Kaewkanjana put the golf clubs down for two weeks to become ordained as a monk in his home country.

Kaewkanjana's T-11 finish at The Open in ‘22 put him three spots out of an exemption into the following year's championship, but he'll be returning to the major later this year after winning the Kolon Korea Open on Sunday, his first time in the winner's circle in over three years.