Could The Bella Twins Be Reuniting For WWE?

The Bella's last wrestled as a tag team in the WWE in 2018.

Do you know what's better than one Bella?

Two Bellas!

And it appears WWE fans may soon be getting just that in the weeks ahead.

According to TMZ, Brie Bella is in talks with the wrestling promotion to return to the ring for the first time since 2022. Brie's twin sister, Nikki, made her wrestling return earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, before appearing on this past Monday's RAW, in which she unfortunately found herself at the crossroads of fellow wrestler Liv Morgan, who had no problem taking some shots at Nikki's personal life.

THE LAST TIME THE BELLA TWINS WRESTLED AS A TAG TEAM WAS 2018

"I have respect, I have a championship, and I have a man," Morgan shockingly said in a direct shot at Nikki's divorce from Arterm Chigvintsev. The divorce came after her former professional dancing husband was arrested for domestic abuse. No criminal charges were filed, but the couple's divorce was finalized in November of 2024.

Because wrestling fans are more engaged now than ever before thanks to social media, many in the arena knew exactly what Liv Morgan meant by her statement.

Nikki clearly did too, as she fired back and took a shot at Liv and her on-screen relationship with wrestler Dominik Mysterio before she attacked Morgan.

Let me say this, I am ALL for the Bella twins returning to the WWE. As a lifelong wrestling fan (and a guy), let's just say I could get used to seeing Nikki and Brie Bella on my television every week once again and have zero issue with it whatsoever.

Liv Morgan taking a personal dig at Nikki is the perfect spot for Brie to return. Think about the various storylines that can happen - disrespecting family, the power of sisterhood, revenge, etc.

With the WWE Evolution pay-per-view happening on July 13, should Brie return, it would give the twins almost a full month of buildup for what I believe is their now inevitable return to the squared circle.

Something that I know many, many people besides myself are excited about.