Bears Bust Out The Slip 'N Slide For Sliding Practice At Training Camp

The Chicago Bears will hit the field in Canton, Ohio for the NFL's Hall of Game where they'll face the Houston Texans.

While top-pick Caleb Williams won't see any action, he and the rest of the Bears quarterback room spent part of the day ahead of the preseason opener working on their sliding.

Probably a smart call given you don't want your franchise quarterback to get his block taken off for a first down anytime soon.

So, what better way to practice sliding than by busting out a backyard fixture that has broken more toes than a slippery kettlebell?

I am, of course, referring to the Slip 'N Slide.

The Bears rolled theirs out to give the QBs some reps when it comes to giving themselves up, and it looked fun as hell.

I'm not sure whether or not that's a genuine Wham-O Slip 'N Slide or just your run-of-the-mill generic slip-and-slide, but it certainly got the job done.

There were some fantastic slides too. Those reps are paying off. I mean, Williams nearly slid into the next county on his first attempt.

There's a little bit of irony attached to this though because what was one of the most memorable moments from Williams' predecessor Justin Fields' tenure with the Chicago Bears?

That would be when he and the rest of the Bears offense celebrated an early season comeback win at a sloppy Soldier Field by turning the endzone into a makeshift slip-and-slide.

Not to be confused with a genuine Wham-O brand Slip ‘N Slide for legal reasons…

I think we could see some reasons to celebrate for the Bears this season. I mean, sure, they'll have a rookie under center, but he'll have DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Cole Kmet to throw to among others with D'Andre Swift in the backfield.

Although, they may need a new celebration.

I think the slip-and-slide is a Justin Fields thing.