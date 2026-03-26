Bears QB Caleb Williams Battles George Gervin In Cold War Over Trademark Name

George 'Iceman' Gervin is irked that Caleb Williams is trying to co-opt the nickname.

Caleb Williams has the pocket awareness to navigate a blitz, but he is currently taking a blindside sack from an NBA icon over a trademark name.

The Chicago Bears quarterback and his branding team recently filed four trademark applications for the nickname "Iceman."

There is just one problem: The real Iceman is still very much alive.

NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin isn't content with the play by Caleb. He spent his career finger-rolling his way into NBA history only for Williams to crash into the picture, trying to steal his cool.

Gervin's nickname dates back to 1973, when former Virginia Squires teammate Fatty Taylor dubbed him "Iceman" for his icy demeanor … years before the name became basketball royalty in San Antonio.

Well, Gervin is irked that Caleb's trying to co-opt the nickname.

"I’ve got nothing but respect for the young fella," Gervin told the Chicago Sun-Times. "But that name is taken. We’ve already got one ‘Iceman.’"

Williams’ legal team calls it a necessary step toward building a business empire.

To the rest of us, it feels less like smart branding and more like a reach.

Rather than create a nickname and legacy of his own, Williams appears to be borrowing one that already belongs to a basketball legend. That is usually not how this works.

Stars build their own identity.

At best, this looks like a shortcut by the Bears QB. And at worst, it looks like trying to cash in on a legend’s history for a few extra T-shirt sales.

Gervin’s camp saw the opening and moved to file for their own "Iceman 44" trademarks just days later. That alone tells you how unnecessary this whole thing feels.

A 73-year-old Hall of Famer should not have to scramble to protect a name he made famous because a 24-year-old quarterback wants to put it on a shirt.

Paint your nails however you want. You still cannot paint over somebody else’s place in sports history.

Let the legend keep his name, Caleb.

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