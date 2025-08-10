Bears' Jahdea Walker Hits Incredible TD Celebration

Don't adjust your TV ... the moves are real!

Blink and you'll miss one hell of a touchdown celebration.

Chicago Bears wideout Jahdea Walker pulled down an impressive 14-yard score in the fourth quarter on a throw by veteran Case Keenum.

After the rookie's grab, he hit the ‘Jubi Slide’ celebration, which employs some Michael Jackson-esque trickery to make the footwork look smooth on television.

Walker's TD was impressive, but the celebration took the cake for highlight of the day.

According to Bears beat writer Josh Buckhalter, Case Keenum joked after the game that he almost jumped into Walker's celebration before realizing how much better the wide receiver's dance skills were.

Coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent, Walker knew he had to put on a show in his preseason debut and delivered for Bears fans in the 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Walker led Chicago with three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Bears fans applauded Walker on the previous play after the wideout took a handoff and ran it into the end zone despite having the play blown dead by a penalty. The extra effort and heart on display by Walker earned him another shot at the score, resulting in the 14-yard TD grab, which gave Chicago a late-game edge, 24-21.

The standout prospect, a wide receiver out of Texas A&M, is building some early hype, working to nab a spot on the 53-man roster.

In his two seasons with the Aggies, Walker recorded 935 yards and four touchdowns total.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela