One Fan's Contraband Spaghetti May Have Just Saved The Chicago Bears’ Season

When we hit December, we start getting a taste of one of my favorite genres of social media videos: weird s--t happening at very cold NFL games.

Take Sunday's Bears-Browns game at Soldier Field (it's a shame they want to move into a dome because that will kill these videos). First, we had someone's RC Cola slushifying the second it was poured into a cup.

I'm not sure what's more amazing: that it was cold enough to turn that soda into a Slurpee instantly, or the fact that Soldier Field might actually sell RC Cola.

If that's the case, what a coup for the forgotten belligerent in the Cola War…

I think that may have been snuck into the stadium the old-fashioned way, but it wasn't even the wildest bit of grub contraband that made its way past security.

How does a freezer bag full of spaghetti sound? I mean, it sounds terrible, but one fan is convinced that it's helped the Bears make an unexpected run to a 10-4 record and the top spot in the NFC North.

So you mean to tell me that all these years the Bears have been struggling, the X-factor they've always needed is a guy in the stands eating a bag of spaghetti that he snuck past security?

I mean, I guess whatever works.

If you did something highly unusual like that and your team ends up winning, it's your duty as a fan to try to replicate that mojo.

It's not that you believe that eating contraband spaghetti is the key to success. That should get you thrown in the loony bin.

You do it because of the fear that not eating contraband spaghetti will lead to failure.

There's a difference.

Da Bears will need the power of the spaghetti this weekend as they take on their archrivals, the Green Bay Packers, just two weeks after a loss at Lambeau Field.