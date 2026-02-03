James Harden, Serial Quitter, Traded To Cavaliers For Darius Garland In Massive Clippers Swap

If you’re a Clippers fan, this one hurts.

James Harden, the NBA All-Star with worse commitment issues than a "The Bachelor" contestant, has done it again.

Announced on Tuesday, the Clippers are sending him to Cleveland for Darius Garland and a second-round pick, according to Shams Charania.

Harden forced his way out of Los Angeles. The Beard bailed — and this feels like his worst exit yet in a long, decorated, and largely unfulfilled career.

With the trade deadline looming and the league always desperate for drama, it arrived right on cue from the mercurial Harden. The warning signs were there.

Harden missed the last two games for "personal reasons." Reports soon followed that his camp and the Clippers front office were quietly discussing a trade, just as Los Angeles was finally turning its season around.

The 36-year-old was making $39.2 million this season, only to abandon another locker room — despite averaging 25.4 points and 8.1 assists per game.

He also holds a $42.3 million player option for next year. That’s more than $80 million guaranteed for a player whose loyalty seems to expire on contact.

From the fat suit in Houston to personal days when things get uncomfortable, the pattern with Harden has never really changed.

What makes this exit especially bad is the timing.

The Clippers opened the season 6-21.

Then the locker room responded, fought back, and won 17 of its last 22 games. Suddenly, they looked like a team worth taking seriously again.

That’s when Harden quit. The Clippers weren’t angry, but they were stunned.

Clippers' John Collins didn’t see Harden's distress coming.

"Hell ya. It would be a shock for me and for the team," Collins said Monday night when reports surfaced of Harden's potential exit.

"Our season turned around. Definitely something different. Out of left field."

Even coach Ty Lue sounded worn down, having spent years leading Harden. "He means a lot to our team," Lue added on Monday. "You’ve seen it the last three years."

Then there’s Kawhi Leonard, a guy who just wants to play basketball and go home, now answering questions about another superstar who couldn’t stick.

"It’s a surprise," Kawhi said. "Respect his decision. Or whoever’s decision it is. Trust the front office."

So, Harden heads to Cleveland. The national media will hype the fit. Donovan Mitchell. Evan Mobley. Harden.

But the truth for Cavs fans is simple: you’re renting him. Enjoy the step-back threes and the attention. Just don’t get attached. Because when the pressure hits, history says James Harden will do what he always does.

Quit.

