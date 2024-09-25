Troubling Trend Continues In College Football, As USC's Bear Alexander Intends To Sit Out Season: REPORT

A new trend in college football is continuing to pick up steam, with another player deciding to sit out the rest of the 2024 season, using the redshirt rule. This time it's USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander.

According to a report from 247Sports, Alexander's guardian, Tony Jones, confirmed that Alexander will be taking a redshirt season. This means that Alexander will sit out the remainder of the 2024 season. This opens up the opportunity to also look around for a new home next season if he wants.

This news comes a day after USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked about the defensive lineman's playing time, and got snappy with reporters during his availability when a media member asked about a potential situation brewing.

"He played over a third of the game. People want to act like he’s not playing snaps. He’s doing a good job for us out here," Lincoln Riley said about Bear Alexander.

"There’s no story there. I know you guys are looking for one. There’s no story there. Guy’s out here working hard. He’s in a new system, with a new coach. He’s getting better, and I think he’s going to get better. It should be hard to play D-line at USC. It ought to be kind of hard. It wasn’t hard last year, that’s why we weren’t very good up front."

It sounds like there actually was a story, if this report comes to fruition.

The college football world was shocked to learn that UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka was leaving the team early Wednesday morning with a post on social media. This turned into a massive story throughout the day, with both UNLV, the Rebels collective, and Sluka's representation putting out statements regarding why he was taking a redshirt.

Turns out that situation was all about money, with Matt Sluka feeling as if he was not being compensated for the job of being the starting quarterback for a team that's currently 3-0.

But in the case of Bear Alexander, this doesn't sound like a situation revolving around money, but more about fitting into the system at USC. After playing just 21 snaps this past weekend in USC's loss to Michigan, there was a feeling that something might not be right in Trojan Land.

Now, after not practicing with the team on Wednesday, it looks like Bear has decided to not play any longer this season.

Taking A Redshirt Is Going To Be The New Trend In College Football

If a college football player wants to use a redshirt season, they can only participate in four games during one season, no matter how many snaps they play in each game. It was announced this week that Notre Dame DB Jaden Mickey would not participate in another game this season, after already playing in four contests. He plans to enter the transfer portal.

Now, we are looking at a new trend in college football. As the landscape continues to change, with revenue-sharing on the way, along with schools being able to fund football teams by piecing together rosters during the portal period, some players have found a way to get noticed, but avoid potential injuries that could ruin their future.

Taking a redshirt is not new, as coaches will usually decide that a player needs a year to get acclimated to the college game, so they will have them sit out the entire season to work on their bodies, or deal with other circumstances.

But now, players are finding ways to use the rule to their advantage. In the most recent case with Bear Alexander, he was not getting enough playing time, so he made a decision for himself to stay off the field. Now, coaches from opposing schools will know that he's available for next season, if he decides to transfer.

As we get closer to the 5th game on the college football schedule, there will certainly be more players that decide to look for a new home by sitting out the remainder of this season. In some cases, this will also allow players to start negotiating deals with new schools and their NIL collectives, but not enrolling until the winter period begins.

Get ready, you will be seeing a lot more of this, as it's obviously starting to become a route players are deciding to take.