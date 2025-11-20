Sources: Baylor Finalizing Exit For AD Mack Rhoades Following Multiple Investigations, Personal Leave

After two months of internal reviews and new allegations, Baylor and AD Mack Rhoades are going their separate ways.

Just over one week after it was announced that AD Mack Rhoades would be taking a leave of absence amid a pair of investigations into his behavior, Baylor has been working on an agreement that is set to be announced in the coming days, or even hours, that will have them looking for a new athletics director, sources told OutKick.

The news also comes just over a week following his appearance on the college football playoff rankings show, where he did not comment on the investigation that was taking place.

The Baylor Board of Regents is holding a meeting this afternoon to formally discuss the next moves when it comes to hiring a new athletics director. Both sides were working on an agreement, so both parties could go their separate ways, which would also allow Baylor to start their search for a new athletic director.

Rhoades was at the center of a school investigation into an alleged verbal and physical altercation with a football player and assistant coach that transpired in late September during a game against Arizona State. Then, according to multiple sources, an investigation was launched after a complaint was filed into a separate incident that involved someone not currently a full-time employee of the school and Rhoades.

First Investigation Into Mack Rhoades Involving Player, Assistant

On September 20th, as Baylor was preparing to play Arizona State in a Big 12 conference game, tight end Michael Trigg was preparing to take the field for the opening series against the Sun Devils. As part of the uniform that day, Trigg was wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt that was being used to cover a brace he was wearing on his shoulder.

Sources tell OutKick that athletic director Mack Rhoades went up to Trigg as the ball was being kicked off to start the game, and while putting his hands on the player asked him ‘What the fuck are you wearing that yellow shirt for?'. Along the sidelines before the game, multiple assistants were around when this incident occurred, as it occurred in a brief span of time."

After the incident with Trigg, the Baylor AD then physically accosted an assistant coach in front of athletic staff members, along with family members of the coach.

Multiple witnesses tell OutKick that while Trigg went to be with his family, an assistant coach was visiting with his family, when AD Mack Rhoades allegedly came up from behind and grabbed the assistant's arm and, subsequently, his shoulder and neck area. According to sources, Rhoades then allegedly proceeded to verbally accost the assistant coach.

Second Investigation Into Mack Rhoades Involving

OutKick reported new allegations that were presented to the school on November 10th, which do not involve Title IX, student welfare or NCAA rules. They also do not involve the football program.

The scrutiny around Mack Rhoades has only intensified over the past month, with Rhoades skipping a prominent booster dinner. At the time, Baylor's HR department mentioned that this could be a process that could take over four weeks. But, this was for the school to come up with an exit plan for Rhoades, as they looked into the allegations made against Rhoades.

Again, that investigation involved an incident that transpired outside the university, but with someone who was not a full-time employee with the school. OutKick first reported that the incident in question centered around ‘moral’ clauses in his contract that were based on ‘faith-based’ rules that pertained to his deal with the school.

Now, after the school investigated the matter, Rhoades has decided to step down, with the school pushing the issue of the last week.