Parker Byrd Not Letting His Prosthetic Leg Stop Him, Hits First RBI For East Carolina

The inspirational story of East Carolina baseball player Parker Byrd continued this week in college baseball, as Byrd recorded his first RBI for the Pirates after battling back to the field using a prosthetic leg.

After losing his leg in a boating accident during the summer of 2022, Parker Byrd underwent 23 surgeries in his fight to survive, but to also return to the sport he loves. Last season he became the first person ever to play Division I with a prosthetic leg. He made his debut during the Pirates' first game of the season last year.

Now, Parker is back and looking for more in 2025. After only three appearances last season, Byrd stepped to the plate against VCU this week looking to add to the amazing story of determination that led him back to the field.

With East Carolina holding a comfortable lead, Parker Byrd was sent to the plate to pinch-hit in the ninth inning, looking to add to the Pirates' lead. A swing of the bat led to a shot into right field, long enough to allow his teammate Walker Barron to score, earning Byrd his first collegiate RBI, which sent the Pirates' dugout into full-on celebration mode.

Sometimes you can't make this type of story up, and for Parker Byrd, all the surgeries, rehab, and fighting to play the sport he loves so much are paying off in a major way. It's one thing for him to be with the team at practice, or in the dugout during games, but Byrd is making the most out of this situation that has captivated college baseball fans.

This will certainly not be the last time we see Parker take to the field this season for East Carolina, and I look forward to continuing to watch him defy the odds.