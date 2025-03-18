Massive Brawl Between Jackson State, Prairie View A&M Leads To 9 Suspensions, Major Fines

Tensions reached a boiling point on Saturday afternoon in a college baseball game featuring Jackson State and Prairie View A&M, leading to a massive brawl on the field following the final play of the game between the two teams.

This past weekend in Texas, both members of the SWAC were finishing their conference game, which came down to the final at-bat for Prairie View A&M, when all hell broke loose between the two teams.

The game was tied 6-6 heading into the final at-bat for the Panthers. Following a walk-off RBI for Trenton Bush, which gave Prairie View A&M the win, the team was celebrating around the second-base area when a Jackson State player came rushing in from the outfield into a group of Panthers, who were obviously enjoying the exciting end.

This is when things escalated to a point that led both teams fighting on the field. The scene was chaotic, to say the least. As you can tell by the video below, just when you thought things were calming down, a Jackson State player took the bat of Trenton Bush and chucked it into the stands, then looked for a fight around home plate with Prairie View A&M players.

This was absolutely nuts, especially when the Jackson State player decided to throw the bat into the stands, as the PA announcer was on the speakers telling fans not to rush the field.

According to a report from TMZ, the Southwestern Athletic Conference suspended a total of nine players, and fined each team $25,000 in the aftermath.

The crazy part about all this is that both teams returned to the field on Sunday afternoon to finish the series, with Prairie View A&M winning 9-5.

I've seen some crazy brawls in baseball, but this one certainly ranks up there on the list.