Wisconsin Football Legend Slams Fans With Embarrassing Rant: WATCH

Barry Alvarez came out swinging against Wisconsin fans as Luke Fickell's fate hangs in the balance.

Barry Alvarez is rushing to Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's defense, but he might want to sit this one out.

Fickell's seat in Madison is engulfed in flames, and he could be fired at literally any time. In fact, there was serious speculation he could have been canned going into the bye week after getting blown out by Maryland at home.

Boos and chants calling for his job rained down in Camp Randall. It certainly seems like fans are more than willing to eat his $40 million buyout if it means hitting the reset button.

I don't blame them. The man who was supposed to be the savior has been a disaster.

Barry Alvarez rushes to Luke Fickell's defense with stupid comments.

Well, Fickell has received some significant backup:

Wisconsin legend Barry Alvarez.

Alvarez is the man responsible for turning Wisconsin into a Big Ten football power more than three decades ago, and he later became the school's athletic director. He's the most powerful person in the history of Wisconsin sports, and he's firmly on Fickell's side against the fans.

Alvarez said the following during an ESPN Madison appearance earlier in the week:

"I think it's embarrassing. I think it's terrible, despicable. They're spoiled rotten. Here's a team, you have young players trying to come on and competing, they're going to have a chance to get better. And you flip on them. Early in the season, and you flip on them. It's early in the season and you flip on them and you're chanting for the coach (to be fired). How do you think that makes the players feel? That's just disrespectful. It's not loyal. You're not a fan. If the person sitting next to me booing, I tell them, ‘Get your ass out of here. We don't need you in here. You don't want to watch this? Go someplace else. Go boo in a bar.' That really upsets me."

You can watch Alvarez's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hate to say it, but these comments from Alvarez aren't going to help cool an inflamed situation. Not even a little bit.

The man has certainly earned the right to speak his mind and deserves all the respect in the world. However, he's way out of pocket with these comments accusing fans of being spoiled.

The football program is imploding, Barry! Wisconsin is in the worst spot it's been in since the late 1980s/early 1990s.

There is a realistic chance fans are looking down the barrel of a 3-9 season. Alvarez should direct his rage at the people in positions of power — not at fans for showing anger.

If anything, he should be grateful fans still care enough to demand action. After all, it's the house Barry built, and it's collapsing in front of his very eyes.

This situation will only get worse as Wisconsin claws its way through a brutal schedule. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.